The UAE's New Year's Eve concert calendar is taking shape, with gala performances, open-air concerts and club gigs featuring an international array of stars.

The December 31 line-up ranges from American pop star Katy Perry and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh to Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi and Egyptian pop star Ruby. Dance music fans also have plenty of options, with British group Clean Bandit, Greek DJ Argy and Australian house music producer Sonny Fodera among those performing in Dubai.

Here is our guide to the New Year's Eve concerts announced so far across the UAE. This list will be updated as more shows are confirmed.

Abu Dhabi

1. Diljit Dosanjh: December 31 at Etihad Live, Abu Dhabi

Diljit Dosanjh will perform at Etihad Live in Abu Dhabi on New Year's Eve as part of his Aura World Tour. Photo: Ethara Show caption: Diljit Dosanjh will perform at Etihad Live in Abu Dhabi on N…

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh returns to Abu Dhabi with his Aura World Tour for a New Year's Eve concert. The show, billed as the tour's only Middle East date, follows his sold-out performance at Etihad Park in November 2024. Known for blending Punjabi music with pop and hip-hop, Dosanjh has produced hits including GOAT, Lover and Born to Shine. The evening will also feature a special midnight countdown to welcome 2027.

Concert starts at 10pm; tickets from Dh145 ($40)

Dubai

2. Katy Perry: December 31 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

Katy Perry will headline the New Year's Eve gala at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Katy Perry will headline the New Year's Eve gala at Atlantis…

Katy Perry returns to the UAE to headline the New Year's Eve gala at Atlantis, The Palm, a year after closing the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The American pop star brings a catalogue including Teenage Dream, Roar, Dark Horse and Firework.

The black-tie gala also features a 30-piece live band, entertainment throughout the evening and a midnight fireworks display across Atlantis Dubai on Palm Jumeirah.

Doors open 7pm; tickets from Dh6,500 for children and Dh8,500 for adults

3. Ruby: December 31 at Dubai Festival City Mall

Egyptian singer and actress Ruby headlines the New Year's Eve staging of Etisalat DSF Nights at Festival Bay. One of the breakout stars of Egyptian pop in the early 2000s, Ruby found fame with Enta Aref Leih and Leih Beydary Keda, before reaching a new generation of listeners with her 2021 hit Hetta Tanya.

Doors open at 8pm; concert starts at 8.30pm; tickets from Dh75

4. Clean Bandit: December 31 at Rixos Premium Dubai

British group Clean Bandit headline the New Year's Eve gala at the JBR hotel. Known for combining classical instrumentation with dance music, the group won a Grammy Award for Rather Be, featuring Jess Glynne, and topped the UK singles chart with Rockabye and Symphony.

The evening also features a buffet dinner, a performance by The Shakes and a midnight fireworks display.

Gala starts at 7pm; packages from Dh3,200 for adults and Dh1,600 for children aged three to 12

5. Valery Meladze: December 31 at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira

With a career spanning more than three decades, Valery Meladze is one of the biggest names in Russian-language pop. The Georgian-born singer, known for romantic ballads including Sera and Salut, Vera!, will take to the stage shortly after midnight.

The gala also features performances by Albina Dzhanabaeva and Nikita Presnyakov, with Tair Mamedov hosting the evening.

Doors open at 9pm; tickets from Dh8,500

6. Hani El Omary, Layal Abboud and Hala Kassir: December 31 at Movenpick Grand Al Bustan

Arabic pop and balladry are on the bill at the Dubai hotel, with singers Hani El Omary, Layal Abboud and Hala Kassir accompanied by a live band. The line-up also features Ibrahim Alsafadi, with presenter Tony El Bayeh hosting the evening. All ticket categories include dinner and soft drinks.

Doors open at 8pm; concert starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh525

7. Sara Al Zakaria: December 31 at Troy, Ramee Dream Hotel

Lebanese singer Sara Al Zakaria brings her brand of shaabi music Dubai. She found a wider regional audience with the viral hit Tigi Netjawaz Bilser.

Doors open at 9pm; tickets from Dh150

8. Argy: December 31 at Ushuaia Dubai Harbour Experience

Greek DJ and producer Argy brings his sparkling production to Dubai Harbour. Known for melodic techno tracks Tataki and Aria, he will be joined by DJs Chloe Caillet, Hardt Antoine and Solance.

Doors open at 7pm; tickets from Dh150

9. Sonny Fodera and Danny Howard: December 31 at Bohemia Beach Club

Australian house music producer Sonny Fodera returns to The Palm Jumeirah venue after headlining last year's New Year's Eve party. The DJ behind dance hits Asking and Somedays will be joined by British DJ and BBC Radio 1 presenter Danny Howard.

Tickets from Dh250 for women and Dh300 for men

10. Pawsa: December 31 at Five Luxe JBR

British DJ and producer Pawsa headlines the New Year's Eve edition of Pacha Icons. His house music productions have found crossover success with tracks including Too Cool to Be Careless and his reworking of Adventures of Stevie V's 1990 dance hit Dirty Cash (Money Talks).

Doors open at 9pm; tickets from Dh300

11. Blond:ish: December 31 at Surf Club

Canadian DJ and producer Blond:ish takes over the Palm West Beach venue for New Year's Eve. Her production credits include Never Walk Alone and a reworking of Madonna's Sorry, released in collaboration with Eran Hersh and Darmon.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from Dh350

12. Indo Warehouse: December 31 at The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah

Founded in New York by DJs Kahani and Kunal Merchant, the Indo Warehouse collective combines house music with South Asian percussion and vocals.

Tickets from Dh300 for entry before midnight; standard admission from Dh500

13. Bedouin: December 31 at Be Beach

The US-based electronic music duo of Rami Abousabe and Tamer Malki bring their blend of deep house and Middle Eastern musical influences to the Dubai Harbour club. The pair, behind Ibiza's Saga club night, will be joined by DJ Alex Twin.

Doors open at 8.30pm; tickets from Dh250

14. Vessbroz: December 31 at Cavo, Ramee Dream Hotel, Dubai

Vessbroz headline Cavo’s New Year’s Eve party with a set built around electronic house music and Middle East-inspired sounds. The line-up also includes Bazz Key, Qtee Rue, Taina and Hellfox.

Doors open 10pm; tickets from Dh150

Sharjah

15. Hussain Al Jassmi and Adam: December 31 at Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre

Hussain Al Jassmi will perform alongside Lebanese singer Adam at Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre on New Year's Eve. Satish Kumar / The National Show caption: Hussain Al Jassmi will perform alongside Lebanese singer Ada…

Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi and Lebanese singer Adam share the bill at the east coast amphitheatre. Al Jassmi, whose family is from Khor Fakkan, brings a hit-laden repertoire spanning Khaleeji ballads and Egyptian pop, including Boshret Kheir and Bel Bont El Areed.

Doors open at 7.30pm; concert starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh200

Ras Al Khaimah

16. Inna: December 31 at Rixos Al Mairid

Romanian singer Inna headlines the resort's New Year's Eve celebrations at X Lounge. She was at the forefront of Romanian dance music's international breakthrough in the late 2000s, with hits including Hot, Amazing and Sun Is Up.

Hotel packages from Dh3,715 per room per night; minimum three-night stay