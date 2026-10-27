Jay-Z to headline Super Bowl 2027 half-time show

Jay-Z will perform at the Super Bowl half-time show next year, bringing three decades of hip-hop hits to one of music’s most-watched stages.

The rapper will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 14 for the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Half-Time Show.

“From [debut album] Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl half-time stage, this has been a journey,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “Thirty years of music, work and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

His appearance will follow those of his wife, Beyonce, who headlined the show in New Orleans in 2013, reuniting with Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Beyonce returned in 2016 as a guest during Coldplay’s headline set, performing alongside the band and Bruno Mars.

The announcement caps a busy anniversary year for Jay-Z, whose “Jay-Z 30” celebrations have marked three decades since Reasonable Doubt was released and 25 years since The Blueprint was launched.

After headlining Philadelphia’s Roots Picnic in May, he played three sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium in July, with Beyonce and their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, among the guests. Further performances took him to Paris and London before two closing nights at SoFi Stadium at the weekend.

Those concerts featured appearances by Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Scarface, Too Short and Blue Ivy, giving the rapper an introduction to the venue he will return to in February.

The celebrations also included Jay-Z in 8, an eight-part documentary series in which he discussed songs from across his catalogue with producer Rick Rubin.

Jay-Z follows Bad Bunny, whose half-time performance this year celebrated his Puerto Rican heritage with a set featuring a sugar cane field and a neighbourhood scene. Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin joined him as surprise performers.

Other recent half-time headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Usher, Rihanna and The Weeknd.