Top 68 concerts and events coming to the UAE, from Jennifer Lopez to Mariah Carey

From pop and rock to stand-up comedy, ballet, opera and musicals, the UAE’s live events season is in full swing, with the months ahead offering a packed line-up across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Mariah Carey will return to Abu Dhabi with her Christmas-time show in December, while Wasla Festival brings regional acts, including Marcel Khalife, Le Trio Joubran, TootArd and Fatima to Expo City Dubai in November.

Najwa Karam will bring her greatest hits to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, while Abu Dhabi Comedy Season has announced shows led by Palestinian-American star Mo Amer and US comic Aries Spears.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend will feature Jennifer Lopez, with the pop star completing the after-race concert line-up at Etihad Live alongside Lewis Capaldi, Zara Larsson, Alex Warren, Imagine Dragons, The Chainsmokers and The Script.

Looking ahead to 2027, Shah Rukh Khan curate the inaugural Unifyd festival at Etihad Live, with Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla and Sonu Nigam among the first artists announced.

Here, we round up the concerts and live events still to come in the UAE.

1. The Fridge Concert Series Season 50 Special: October 27 at The Fridge Warehouse, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

The Fridge marks the 50th season of its concert series with a reunion night featuring former performers from across its 20-year history. The line-up is being kept under wraps, with collaborations and jam sessions planned for the limited-capacity show.

Free; pre-registration required

2. Titize: A Venetian Dream: October 29 to 31 at Dubai Opera

Venice is the inspiration for this show mixing circus, theatre, dance and live music.

The 10-member cast use acrobatics, clowning and physical theatre to create a dreamlike version of Venice through its masks, waterways and carnival traditions.

Shows at 2pm and 8pm; tickets from Dh275

3. Nass: October 30 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

French-Moroccan choreographer Fouad Boussouf brings together seven male dancers in a work connecting hip-hop movement with the ritual dimensions of North African music. The title takes inspiration from Moroccan group Nass El Ghiwane and draws parallels between their search for identity and the origins of hip-hop.

Show starts 7.30pm; tickets from Dh52.50

4. Abdul Majeed Abdullah: October 31 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah returns to Dubai with a catalogue spanning decades of Khaleeji and Arabic pop. Known for a distinctive vocal style that has helped shape Gulf music, his songs include Mn Mithlek, Tetnafasek Denyaay, Yabn Elawadem and Ghazal Ma Yensady.

Show starts 9.30pm; tickets from Dh495

5. Riverdance: October 31 and November 1 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Riverdance will bring their 30th anniversary show to Abu Dhabi. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai Show caption: Riverdance will bring their 30th anniversary show to Abu Dha…

Riverdance returns to the UAE with a production marking the Irish dance show’s 30th anniversary. The staging retains Bill Whelan’s Grammy Award-winning score while introducing updated choreography, costumes, lighting, projection and motion graphics.

Performance times vary; tickets from Dh215

6. Benjamin Clementine: November 1 at Dubai Opera

British singer, pianist and composer Benjamin Clementine performs a programme combining experimental pop, contemporary classical music, jazz and poetry. His debut album, At Least for Now, won the Mercury Prize, while later recordings include I Tell a Fly and And I Have Been.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh500

7. Jony: November 4 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Russian-Azerbaijani singer Jony is a star Russian pop and built a following with songs including Kamin, Kometa and Ty Besposhchadna.

Show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh295

8. Mo Amer: November 6 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Comedian Mo Amer. Getty Show caption: Comedian Mo Amer. Getty

Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer performs as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season. Born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents and raised in the US, his comedy draws on displacement, immigration and life between cultures.

Those experiences also shaped Mo, the semi-autobiographical Netflix series he created with Ramy Youssef, which won a Peabody Award in 2023.

Show time and ticket prices to be announced

9. Maz Jobrani: November 7 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Iranian-American comedian Maz Jobrani returns to Abu Dhabi with material exploring immigrant experiences, cultural misunderstandings and family expectations. He previously performed at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Comedy Week in 2024 on a shared bill with Bassem Youssef.

Show time and ticket prices to be announced

10. Ministry of Sound Classical: November 7 at Dubai Opera

Club anthems are given an orchestral spin as Ministry of Sound Classical brings dance music into the concert hall.

Conducted by David Mahoney, the show combines a full orchestra and vocalists with electronic music, lighting and visuals, drawing on tracks associated with decades of club culture.

Show time and ticket prices to be announced

11. Abdelkader Secteur: November 8 at Emirates Theatre, Dubai

Algerian comedian Abdelkader Secteur returns to Dubai with a stand-up show drawing on family life, cultural traditions and everyday situations. Known for storytelling rooted in North African humour, he follows a previous Dubai appearance last year.

Show starts 7.30pm; tickets from Dh195

12. American Ballet Theatre: November 20 at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

American Ballet Theatre will perform a special show for the Abu Dhabi Festival. Admaf Show caption: American Ballet Theatre will perform a special show for the …

Dubbed one of the world's greatest dance companies, the American Ballet Theatre will perform works including Frederick Ashton’s Birthday Offering, Jiri Kylian’s Nuages, Brady Farrar’s Trio Elegiaque and Paquita, staged by Natalia Makarova after Marius Petipa.

Show starts 8pm, tickets from Dh125

13. Aries Spears: November 21 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

American comedian Aries Spears brings more than three decades of stand-up, impressions and crowd work to Etihad Arena. A former Mad TV cast member, he is known for his celebrity impersonations that include Michael Jackson, Eddie Murphy and Shaquille O'Neal.

Doors open 9pm; show starts 10pm; tickets from Dh120

14. Synthony x Faithless: November 21 at Bla Bla by McGettigan's, Dubai

Synthony makes its Middle East debut with a full orchestra reworking electronic dance anthems through live instrumentation, vocals and visual production. The night will also feature Faithless Sound System, led by Sister Bliss, with tracks including Insomnia and We Come 1.

Doors open 6pm; tickets from Dh295

15. Trevor Noah: November 25-26 and November 28 and 29 at Dubai Opera

Trevor Noah brings a new stand-up show to Dubai across four nights. The Emmy Award-winning South African comedian and former host of The Daily Show has released several Netflix specials, hosts the podcast What Now? with Trevor Noah and is the author of Born a Crime and Into the Uncut Grass.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh295

16. Algarabia: November 26 at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

Algarabia presents a theatrical production blending flamenco with Arabic poetry, performed by musicians from Spain’s University of Navarra Symphony Orchestra alongside dancers and actors. The work follows the journey of an Arab girl drawn to ancient botanical theory and poetic tradition.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh100

17. Bader Saleh: November 27 at The Hive, Dubai

Saudi comedian Bader Saleh brings his Bliss of Ignorance stand-up show to Dubai. He rose to prominence through the YouTube series EyshElly and has since worked across television, online comedy and live performance.

Show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh175

18. Hiba Tawaji and Ibrahim Maalouf: November 27 at Dubai Opera

Lebanese-French composer Ibrahim Maalouf and Lebanese singer and actress Hiba Tawaji will unite for a one-night performance. Photo: Sife Elamine Show caption: Lebanese-French composer Ibrahim Maalouf and Lebanese singer…

Hiba Tawaji and Ibrahim Maalouf will unite for a one-night performance at Dubai Opera, with the programme drawing on French musical heritage through a blend of chanson, jazz and contemporary composition.

Tawaji’s emotive vocals and Maalouf’s genre-crossing trumpet work make this one of the more distinctive concert pairings on the calendar.

Show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh355

19. Atif Aslam: November 27 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Atif Aslam returns to Coca-Cola Arena after five consecutive years of sold-out Dubai concerts. The Pakistani singer’s programme will move between Bollywood songs, pop-rock and devotional music, with hits including Tajdar-e-Haram, Jeena Jeena, Pehli Nazar Mein, Dil Diyan Gallan and Aadat.

Doors open 9pm; tickets from Dh350

20. Tarkan: November 27 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Known internationally for the global hit Simarik and a catalogue that has defined Turkish pop for more than two decades, Tarkan is making his Abu Dhabi debut is further proof of Turkish’s pop growing popularity in the region.

Show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh295

21. Wasla Festival: November 28 at Jubilee Park, Expo City Dubai

Marcel Khalife, one of the Arab world's most influential oud players and composers, is coming to Dubai to headline Wasla Festival. Leslie Pableo / The National Show caption: Marcel Khalife, one of the Arab world's most influential oud…

Lebanese composer and oud player Marcel Khalife headlines the return of Wasla Festival, alongside Palestinian ensemble Le Trio Joubran, Syrian duo TootArd and Emirati-Honduran singers Fatima.

Starts 6pm; tickets from Dh350

22. Ramy Sabry: November 28 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Egyptian singer Ramy Sabry comes to Abu Dhabi with a catalogue of romantic Arabic pop and ballads. His songs include Lama Bywhashny, alongside a wider repertoire centred on love, memory and heartbreak.

Doors open 7.30pm; show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh295

23. Artbat Present Upperground: November 28 at Ushuaia Dubai Harbour Experience

Ukrainian electronic duo Artbat bring their Upperground event series to Dubai, joined by Miss Monique, R3hab and Italian DJ and producer 7 Skies. The show follows Artbat’s recent reworking of Gotye's Somebody That I Used to Know with David Guetta.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from Dh150

24. Verdi’s Opera Gala: November 29 at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

Marking 125 years since Giuseppe Verdi’s death, this programme is led by soprano Maria Agresta and tenor Giorgio Berrugi, and includes selections from Nabucco, I Vespri Siciliani, Otello and La Traviata, alongside overtures and duets drawn from Verdi’s wider catalogue.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh125

25. Ghostly Kisses: November 29 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Canadian singer-songwriter Margaux Sauve brings her Ghostly Kisses project to Abu Dhabi as part of her 2026 MENA tour. Her music combines atmospheric pop, understated electronic production and intimate vocals, with songs including The City Holds My Heart.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh215

26. Andrea Bocelli: December 2 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli brings his 30th Anniversary Romanza World Tour to Abu Dhabi as part of Yasalam Classics. The concert celebrates Romanza, the album that helped establish him internationally and includes songs such as Con te partiro and Vivo per lei.

Doors open 6pm; tickets from Dh295

27. The Tsar's Bride by the Bolshoi Theatre: December 2 at Dubai Opera

The Bolshoi Theatre begins its first official UAE tour with Rimsky-Korsakov's The Tsar's Bride.

Set during the reign of Ivan the Terrible, the opera centres on Marfa, a young woman whose selection as the tsar's bride sets off jealousy, rivalry and political intrigue.

Show time and ticket prices to be announced

28. Bolshoi Theatre Orchestra, December 3

The Bolshoi Theatre Orchestra takes centre stage for a symphonic concert on the second night of the company’s first official UAE tour.

Showtime and ticket prices TBC

29. Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson: December 3 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

Lewis Capaldi performed in Abu Dhabi in January 2026. Photo: Saadiyat Nights Show caption: Lewis Capaldi performed in Abu Dhabi in January 2026. Photo:…

Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson will open the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 after-race concert series with separate sets at Etihad Park.

Capaldi returns to the capital following his Saadiyat Nights performance in January, bringing a catalogue that includes Someone You Loved, Before You Go and Forget Me. Larsson joins the bill with pop staples such as Lush Life, Never Forget You and Symphony, offering a high-tempo contrast to Capaldi’s ballad-driven set. The show launches the four-night programme running alongside the race weekend at Yas Marina Circuit.

Showtime yet to be announced; access exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders

30. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Warren: December 4 at Etihad Live, Abu Dhabi

Jennifer Lopez returns to Abu Dhabi for the second night of the Grand Prix after-race concert series, sharing the bill with US singer-songwriter Alex Warren. Lopez's catalogue includes If You Had My Love, Waiting for Tonight, Jenny from the Block and On the Floor.

Warren makes his UAE debut after the international success of Ordinary.

Access exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders

31. Shimza: December 4 at 16/360, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi

South African DJ Shimza brings his percussion-heavy Afro-tech sound to 16/360 as Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend gets under way. Known for extended, hypnotic sets, he has performed across Europe and Africa and collaborated with fellow South African DJ Black Coffee.

Access exclusive to selected 16/360 Grand Prix hospitality ticket holders; packages from Dh1,250

32. Mont Rouge and Moojo: December 4 at Bagatelle, W Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi

Swiss duo Mont Rouge and French DJ Moojo share the Friday bill at Bagatelle's rooftop pop-up during Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend. Mont Rouge are known for their Afro-house version of Voyage Voyage, recorded with Francis Mercier and Coco, as well as their remix of Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso's More Than You Know.

Tables from Dh7,000

33. The Nutcracker by the Bolshoi Theatre: December 4 to 6 at Dubai Opera

The Nutcracker has become a Dubai Opera tradition, and this year's production will feature the Bolshoi Theatre, with Tchaikovsky's ballet performed by the company's dancers and orchestra.

Yuri Grigorovich's choreography follows Marie from a family Christmas celebration into a fantasy world of toys and magic, set to a score containing some of Tchaikovsky's best-known music.

Show times and ticket prices to be announced

34. Anyma: December 4 at Yas Gateway Park, Abu Dhabi

Italian-American DJ and producer Anyma will perform at Yas Gateway Park as part of the official Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after party concert series. Known for large-scale audiovisual shows and melodic techno, he brought his dazzling live production to the Pyramids of Giza in 2025 and has become one of electronic music’s most distinctive live acts through his work as a solo artist and as one half of Tale of Us.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holder pre-sales begin on September 10, with general sales opening on September 11; show time and ticket prices to be announced

35. Imagine Dragons: December 5 at Etihad Live, Abu Dhabi

Lead singer, Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons will return to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Live in December. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Show caption: Lead singer, Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons will return t…

Imagine Dragons will headline the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert series on Saturday night. Fronted by Dan Reynolds, the US band are known for songs including Believer, Radioactive, Demons, Thunder and It’s Time.

The group last performed in Abu Dhabi in 2023, when they sold out Etihad Arena.

Showtime yet to be announced; access exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders

36. CamelPhat: December 5 at 16/360, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi

British electronic duo CamelPhat take over the trackside 16/360 venue on the second night of its Grand Prix programme. Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala broke through internationally with the Grammy-nominated Cola, while their catalogue also includes Panic Room with Au/Ra and Breathe with Cristoph and Jem Cooke.

Access exclusive to selected 16/360 Grand Prix hospitality ticket holders; packages from Dh1,250

37. Gordo: December 5 at Bagatelle, W Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi

DJ and producer Gordo, formerly known as Carnage, joins Bagatelle's race-weekend programme with his house-focused sound. He contributed to Drake's 2022 album Honestly, Nevermind and released his debut album Diamante in 2024, featuring collaborations with Drake and Maluma.

Tables from Dh10,000

38. The Chainsmokers and The Script: December 6 at Etihad Live, Abu Dhabi

Danny O’Donoghue and The Script are among the acts announced for the Abu Dhabi F1 race-day concert. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Danny O’Donoghue and The Script are among the acts announced…

The Chainsmokers and The Script will close the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert series with separate sets on race day. Irish band The Script are known for songs including Breakeven, The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For the First Time and Hall of Fame.

US electronic duo The Chainsmokers bring a catalogue that includes Roses, Don’t Let Me Down, Closer, Paris and Something Just Like This.

Showtime yet to be announced; access exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders

39. Black Coffee: December 6 at 16/360, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi

Grammy-winning South African DJ Black Coffee closes the three-night 16/360 programme on race day with his blend of deep house, African percussion and soulful vocals. His album Subconsciously, featuring collaborations with Pharrell Williams and David Guetta, won the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.

Access exclusive to selected 16/360 Grand Prix hospitality ticket holders; packages from Dh1,250

40. Carl Cox: December 6 at Bagatelle, W Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi

British DJ Carl Cox closes Bagatelle's Grand Prix weekend programme. A pioneer of Britain's acid-house movement, he has spent more than four decades playing house and techno and held a 15-year residency at Space Ibiza.

His links with motorsport extend beyond the weekend through Carl Cox Motorsport, which he founded in 2013.

Tables from Dh10,000

41. Enrico Macias: December 10 at Dubai Opera

More than six decades of chanson and Mediterranean music feature in Enrico Macias’s latest Dubai concert. The French-Algerian singer is known for Adieu mon pays, Les filles de mon pays and Enfants de tous pays. The concert is reportedly among his final international appearances.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh295

42. Lisa Batiashvili and Giorgi Gigashvili: December 10 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Georgian musicians Lisa Batiashvili and Giorgi Gigashvili will perform works by Beethoven, Bartok and Franck, alongside a contemporary piece by composer Josef Bardanashvili.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

43. Minsoo Sohn: December 11 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Minsoo Sohn will perform Book One of Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier. Photo: Abu Dhabi Festival Show caption: Minsoo Sohn will perform Book One of Bach’s Well-Tempered Cl…

Pianist Minsoo Sohn will perform Book One of Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier, presenting the 24 preludes and fugues that explore every major and minor key. The recital highlights both the intellectual depth and emotional breadth of the landmark work.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

44. Sole DXB: December 11 to 13 at The Square, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai

Sole DXB returns with three days of live music, DJ sets, fashion, art and street culture. The line-up includes British singer Lola Young, electronic duo Overmono, jungle producer Nia Archives, Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara, Matthew Herbert, Peter Cat Recording Co, Hajaj, Gia Fu and Maii and Zeid.

Runs from 4pm to 2.30am each day; three-day tickets from Dh495

45. Bamboo and Cup of Joe: December 11 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai

Filipino acts Bamboo and Cup of Joe share the stage for a night of OPM at Dubai World Trade Centre. Bamboo brings songs including Masaya, while Cup of Joe's catalogue includes Multo.

Show starts 7pm; tickets from Dh129

46. Guy Manoukian: December 11 at Dubai Opera

Guy Manoukian marks Dubai Opera's 10th anniversary by returning for his own milestone 10th performance at the venue, following nine sold-out shows.

The Lebanese-Armenian pianist and composer blends original work with Arabic melodies and contemporary arrangements, with his repertoire also drawing on the music of Fairouz and Abdel Halim Hafez.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh330

47. Mariah Carey: December 12 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Mariah Carey is bringing her Christmas show to Abu Dhabi in December. Ruel Pableo for The National Show caption: Mariah Carey is bringing her Christmas show to Abu Dhabi in …

Mariah Carey returns to Abu Dhabi with her Christmastime show, featuring festive songs including All I Want for Christmas Is You, Santa Baby and Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) alongside hits from her wider catalogue.

The concert will be her second Abu Dhabi performance of the year, following her Saadiyat Nights show in February.

Doors open 7pm; tickets from Dh249

48. Mahmut Orhan: December 12 at Ushuaia Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai

Turkish DJ and producer Mahmut Orhan returns to Dubai Harbour after performing there on New Year's Eve. His sound moves between deep house and indie dance, and he has performed at festivals including Coachella, Ultra Europe and Awakenings.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from Dh150

49. Chicago the Musical: December 16 to 20 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The Broadway production of Chicago comes to Coca-Cola Arena for eight performances over five days. Set during the Jazz Age, the musical follows nightclub performer Roxie Hart and vaudeville star Velma Kelly as they compete for public attention while awaiting trial for murder.

The score includes All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango and Razzle Dazzle.

Performance times vary; tickets from Dh49

50. Denis Matsuev: December 16 at Dubai Opera

Russian pianist Denis Matsuev moves between classical repertoire and jazz in a concert titled Classics and Jazz.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh350

51. Abracadabra: December 18 and 19 at Dubai Opera

Gulf theatre comes to Dubai Opera with Abracadabra, an Arabic language suspense comedy about two struggling theatre groups trying to save their careers. Their plan to stage a new show inside an abandoned theatre is disrupted by strange events, unexpected twists and a series of comic situations.

The production runs for about an hour and blends Gulf theatre, suspense and entertainment.

Show times vary; tickets from Dh230.

52. Dopa World: December 18 to 20 at Jubilee Park, Expo City Dubai

Palestinian singer Saint Levant performs during the 2025 Carthage International Festival at the Roman Theatre in Carthage in Tunis. AFP Show caption: Palestinian singer Saint Levant performs during the 2025 Car…

Dopa World is a three-day festival focused on young Arab music, culture and creative businesses. Saint Levant is the first announced artist, with the Palestinian-Algerian performer known for blending Arabic, English and French across songs including Very Few Friends and Deira.

The remaining artists are yet to be announced.

Doors open 4pm daily; tickets from Dh245

53. Dhafer Youssef: December 19 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Oud maestro Dhafer Youssef will perform with his quintet, bridging sounds from the East and West through jazz, Arab and North African traditions, as well as European classical and electronic elements. He is expected to perform material from his latest album Shiraz, described as his most personal work to date.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

54. Yassar Lemghari: December 25 at Emirates Theatre, Dubai

Moroccan comedian Yassar Lemghari brings his Lamhayab show to Dubai, performed in Moroccan Darija. His stand-up draws on Moroccan culture and everyday life and follows a series of international performances.

Doors open 8pm; show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh169

55. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Shah Zaman Ali Khan: December 26 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan returns to Coca-Cola Arena for his eighth appearance at the venue, joined by Shah Zaman Ali Khan. The concert brings together Qawwali, Sufi music and contemporary South Asian songs, with Shah Zaman continuing the musical tradition of the family into a new generation.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh95

56. Katy Perry: December 31 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

Katy Perry returns to the UAE to headline the New Year's Eve gala at Atlantis The Palm, a year after closing the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The American pop star brings a catalogue including Teenage Dream, Roar, Dark Horse and Firework.

The black-tie gala also features a 30-piece live band, entertainment throughout the evening and a midnight fireworks display across Atlantis Dubai on Palm Jumeirah.

Doors open 7pm; tickets from Dh6,500 for children and Dh8,500 for adults

57. Vessbroz: December 31 at Cavo, Ramee Dream Hotel, Dubai

Vessbroz headline Cavo’s New Year’s Eve party with a set built around electronic house music and Middle East-inspired sounds. The line-up also includes Bazz Key, Qtee Rue, Taina and Hellfox.

Doors open 10pm; tickets from Dh150.

58. Tony Ann: January 12, 2027, at Dubai Opera

Canadian pianist and composer Tony Ann makes his Dubai debut with a programme blending contemporary piano and classical influences. Known for his viral #playthatword series and the Emotionally Blue, Orange and Red EP trilogy, Ann has also co-written The Chainsmokers tracks Sick Boy and Call You Mine.

59. Swan Lake on Ice: January 14 to 17, 2027, at Dubai Opera

Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake is reimagined on ice by the Imperial Ice Stars, with 24 skaters bringing together figure skating, ballet, aerial movement and theatrical choreography. The production follows the story of Odette, Prince Siegfried and Rothbart, with snowfall, fog, pyrotechnic effects and elaborate costumes adding to the staging.

Show times vary by date; auditorium doors open 30 minutes before each performance; tickets from Dh300

60. Buena Vista Social Club Legacy Concert: January 24, 2027 at Dubai Opera

Cuban music takes over Dubai Opera with a concert featuring Ibrahim Ferrer Jr, son of Buena Vista Social Club singer Ibrahim Ferrer, alongside veteran laud player Barbarito Torres

Billed as Una Noche En La Habana, the show draws on son, bolero and other Cuban traditions associated with the musicians who brought Buena Vista Social Club to international audiences in the late 1990s.

Show time and ticket prices to be announced

61. Tamaas Festival: January 29, 2027, at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Tamaas Festival returns with three acts moving between traditional forms and club-orientated production. Moroccan-Swiss musician Sami Galbi combines rai and chaabi with electronic music, while Nigerien guitarist Bombino performs Tuareg desert blues and rock.

British collective Ibibio Sound Machine close the evening with West African rhythms, post-punk, disco and electronic music.

Festival starts 7pm; free pass upon registration

62. Harry Potter Film Concert Series: February 5 to 6, 2027, at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The UAE National Orchestra accompanies two Harry Potter films across consecutive nights. John Williams’ stirring score for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is performed on February 5, followed by Patrick Doyle’s music for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire on February 6.

Doors open 6.30pm; shows start 7.30pm; tickets from Dh120

63. Ramadaniyat – The Handover: February 17, 2027, at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Egyptian oud player Aly Eissa, Alexandrian violinist Ayman Asfour and Belgian-Norwegian keyboard player Jonas Cambien make their UAE debut as The Handover. The trio bring the ritual and folk music of rural Egypt into contact with free improvisation, psychedelic rock and electronic textures.

Show starts 9.30pm; tickets from Dh52.50

64. The Phantom of the Opera: March 10 to 28, 2027 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera makes its Abu Dhabi debut with a three-week run at Etihad Arena. Based on Gaston Leroux's novel, the musical follows the masked phantom who lives beneath the Paris Opera House and becomes obsessed with soprano Christine Daae. The score includes The Music of the Night, All I Ask of You and the title song.

The Abu Dhabi run comes during the musical's 40th anniversary year, following its West End premiere in 1986.

Runs from March 10 to 28; tickets from Dh240

65. Unifyd: March 20, 2027 at Etihad Live, Abu Dhabi

Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla and Sonu Nigam lead the inaugural Unifyd music festival curated by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The one-day event will feature more than 15 artists across several stages, spanning Hindi film music, Punjabi music and other strands of Indian culture.

General sale opens October 20 at 10.30am through the District app; ticket prices to be announced

66. Tribute to Ziad Rahbani by Faraj Suleiman: March 26, 2027, at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Faraj Suleiman performs at NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre in 2025. Photo: Social Garage / NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre Show caption: Faraj Suleiman performs at NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre in 2025…

Palestinian composer and pianist Faraj Suleiman returns with a programme dedicated to Lebanese composer, pianist and playwright Ziad Rahbani. Rather than reproducing the original recordings, Suleiman re-orchestrates and re-harmonises the material through contemporary piano, jazz and Arabic composition.

Show starts 7.30pm; tickets from Dh78.75

67. A1 and Music Travel Love: April 17, 2027, at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

British-Norwegian pop group A1 and Canadian duo Music Travel Love will share the stage for the first time in Dubai. A1 are known for hits including Everytime, Caught in the Middle and Like a Rose, while Music Travel Love, formed by twin brothers Bob and Clint Moffatt, are known for acoustic covers and originals including Nothing’s Gonna Change my Love for You.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh295

68. Richard Marx: June 6, 2027 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

American singer-songwriter Richard Marx comes to Dubai with a catalogue spanning more than four decades. His best-known songs include Right Here Waiting, Hazard, Hold On to the Nights and Satisfied, while his song-writing credits include hits recorded by artists such as Luther Vandross, Keith Urban and NSYNC.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh225