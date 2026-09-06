From Al Hilal to Al Nassr: The songs behind every Saudi Pro League club

The Saudi Pro League has spent the past few years becoming one of football’s most closely watched competitions.

High-profile signings, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane, helped bring a new global audience to the league, while Saudi clubs have continued to attract major international players.

That attention can also be heard off the pitch, with clubs recruiting Saudi and regional pop stars as well as folk singers to record official anthems and celebration songs. Some artists have also released tracks of their own in support of their favourite teams.

Here we round up the songs, official releases and supporter favourites celebrating all 18 sides competing in the Saudi Pro League this season.

1. Abhawi for Abha

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Founded in 1966 and named after the south-western Saudi city, Abha has yet to win a major trophy.

Despite the lack of silverware, the plucky side is defined by its grit and determination. Both values are espoused in the club's 2019 popular anthem Abhawi.

The song is a rallying cry for the players to give it their best “until the very end”, because that's what it means to be an “Abha-wi”.

2. Al Ahli official anthem

Jeddah's Al Ahli has a brief song reflecting its status as one of the league's big four clubs.

Simply titled The official anthem of Al Ahli Football Club and penned by official honorary member and poet Khaled Al Matrafi, the anthem has been sung by fans for more than a decade at King Abdullah Sports City stadium.

The club was founded in 1937, and its anthem lyrics remind fans of Al Ahli's prestige (“what a castle of glory”) and how its success will endure as “through time we will go together”.

3. Al Ettifaq anthem

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It helps to have one of the Arabian Gulf's biggest singers as a fan.

Popular Saudi-Bahraini singer Rashed Al Majed reportedly wrote and sang Al Ettifaq a song as a gift to the eponymous Dammam side in 2008. It went on to become a de facto club anthem.

Loosely translated as “Al Ettifaq, entertain me”, the track is not a huge sidestep for Al Majed.

Amid the buoyant strings are fan-friendly lyrics celebrating the side’s heritage and a football prowess that “is simply beyond imagination”.

4. Yali Galabt Tawla for Al Fateh

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In 2013, revered Saudi singer Rabeh Saqer released two tributes to his local side, Al Fateh, with Yali Galabt Tawla emerging as the best pick.

Loosely translated as “Oh, how I wished to turn the tables”, this exuberant track – full of traditional percussion and the reed wind instrument mizmar – pays tribute to the “mighty club who upon striking, is painful”.

5. Fowq Fowq Faihawi for Al Fayha

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In 2021, Al Fayha – located in Al Majma'ah city about 200km from the capital Riyadh – enlisted Saudi singer Ayed to write and sing an official theme song.

Fowq Fowq Faihawi describes midfield players as “beautiful rain to witness”, while attackers are “sharp as falcons”.

6. Al Hazm Boys for Al Hazem

Al Hazem have become accustomed to fighting their way back to Saudi Arabia’s top flight. When the Al Rass club won promotion in 2023, Saudi singer Mohammed Al Qurashi released a song in celebration.

Titled Al Hazm Boys Are Never Discouraged, the intriguing track hints at the difficulties the team – based about 350km from Riyadh – could face when competing against the kingdom's biggest clubs.

Where anthems of counterparts often espouse a side's abilities, the message behind Al Hazm Boys is about the need for resolve and resilience, qualities that Al Hazem will certainly need to stay in the top flight.

7. Faisalawi for Al Faisaly

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Al Faisaly have turned to a familiar song to mark their return to Saudi Arabia’s top flight.

When the club from Harmah celebrated promotion in 2009, Saudi singer Jaber Al Kaser performed a new club song titled Faisalawi.

Written by the poet known as Sherwak, the track was unveiled during a gathering of club officials and supporters celebrating the achievement, accompanied by its own music video.

With Al Faisaly back in the Saudi Pro League in 2026, the song has been brought out again for another promotion.

8. Arhab Ya Hilal for Al Hilal

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Translating as “Welcome, oh Hilal” and performed by renowned Saudi ensemble Choral Al Sharqiyah, the Riyadh side's new theme song Arhab Ya Hilal implores the team to dominate the pitch.

“Come on our hero, our chief,” the song begins. “Come on our hero of this time … whoever bets against you will lose.”

Al Hilal translates to “the crescent” from Arabic. Its anthem's lyrics also search the stars for inspiration, comparing the experience of watching the team play with a “love of the universe”.

9. Ya Itti Masha’Allah for Al Ittihad

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Al Ittihad celebrated their 2024-25 Saudi Pro League title with a new official song.

Released last year, Ya Itti Masha’Allah brings together Saudi rapper Klash with Saleh Al Qarni, Hani Al Shaibani, Lodya and Marwa Salem, while incorporating familiar supporter chants including its title refrain.

10. Al Khaleej official anthem

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Al Khaleej were fortunate to escape relegation in previous seasons.

Then again, the club's official anthem has the ability to galvanise in the most challenging circumstances.

“We came crawling, oh Khaleej, despite the thorns on the road,” it begins. “A fire ignited in my heart and the memories echoed. We arrive with hearts full of desire, we only love you.”

11. Ma‘si for Al Nassr

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Saudi actor and singer Rashed Al Majed marked Al Nassr’s 2025-26 league title with a new song.

Released hours after the championship was secured in June 2026, Ma‘si portrays Al Nassr defence as immovable as the mountains and celebrates supporters who have remained with the club through the years.

It is the latest in a long line of songs inspired by the Riyadh side.

12. Sammouk Fares for Al Qadsiah

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Al Qadsiah marked a new era with a song befitting their nickname, the Knights of the Eastern Province.

Released by the Khobar club in 2024, Sammouk Fares, or “They Called You a Knight”, is performed by Saudi singers Zena Emad and Sultan Khalifa, with lyrics by Lamia Al Mandil.

The song draws directly on Al Qadsiah’s identity. From goalkeeper to attack, the players are portrayed as knights who know every road ahead and do not fear their opponents.

It also turns to the supporters, describing a loyal fan base united by one name: Al Qadsiah.

13. Al Riyadh anthem

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Promoted to the Saudi Pro League in 2023, Al Riyadh – named after the Saudi capital – released their official new anthem that year.

It is arguably the best of the bunch with its almost flamenco-like guitar intro and use of mass chanting.

The male vocalist implores Al Riyadh to not only enjoy playing in the kingdom’s top competition, but to understand they deserve to be there.

“Al Riyadh club is a big club and our place is at the forefront,” the song begins before describing the side as a footballing “institution” for its flair and creativity.

14. Al Laith Khaled for Al Shabab

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The Riyadh side has a history of success with six championships to its name

This means plenty of songs celebrating those achievements by some of the kingdom's biggest stars. One of which is the aforementioned Rashed Al Majed, a Saudi-Bahraini singer, who also sang an ode to Al Ettifaq.

That said, Al Majed is dedicated to the cause with Al Laith Khaled highlighting Al Shabab's footballing qualities. He compares the team's attacking playing style to an “art that upsets [the opposition] and pleases us” and sings about their “steadfast defence” and goalkeeper who “is wonderful and glorious”.

15. The Unbeatable Wolf for Al Taawoun

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From Buraidah, relative minnows Al Taawoun have a charging anthem with lyrics that channel the emotions felt by supporters in the stands.

Performed by Saudi singer Fahad Ibrahim and titled The Unbeatable Wolf, the track's sentiments are uncompromising, with lyrics calling on opponents to be sent to be “burnt” by Al Taawoun's prowess on the pitch.

The team are compared to a rampaging “wolf with strong claws” and are said to “excel at tiki-taka”, a possession-based footballing style made famous by Spanish super-club Barcelona.

16. Al Kholood club anthem

Al Kholood’s club song reaches back to the beginning of its official history.

The team from Al Rass was founded in 1970 and received its final licence under the Al Kholood name in 1975. At a celebration marking the occasion, former club president Suleiman Al Rumaih wrote a song that was composed and performed by the late Mubarak Al Ali Al Rashid.

It opens by calling on Al Rass to rejoice and Al Qassim to dance as Al Kholood’s flags are raised – a refrain the club continues to use during its celebrations.

More than 50 years after its founding, Al Kholood are competing in the Saudi Pro League and reached the 2026 King’s Cup final.

17. Ditties for Diriyah

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Diriyah may not yet have an established official anthem, but their first Saudi Pro League appearances have already developed a distinctive sound.

When the club made their top-flight debut in 2026, supporters filled the stands with traditional chants accompanied by samri rhythms and frame drums.

An official track may come once Diriyah establish themselves in the league, but until then these local rhythms and melodies more than do the job.

18. Hanna Neom for Neom SC

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Neom Sports Club marked its first season in the Saudi Pro League with a new official song, Hanna Neom.

Performed by Saudi pop star Ayed, the track was released in 2025 as the club began its debut campaign in the top flight.

Its title translates loosely as “We are Neom” and, with the club from the emerging city having little sporting history to draw on, the song is less about past glories than a declaration of arrival and intent to stay.