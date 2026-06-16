Macron greets G7 leaders with personalised song choices, from BTS to Hussain Al Jassmi

French President Emmanuel Macron’s Instagram account has given the G7 summit a musical thread, using songs to accompany welcome posts for world leaders arriving in Evian-les-Bains.

The UAE was among those given a culturally specific track, with a post greeting President Sheikh Mohamed soundtracked by Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi’s Hay Belshameh.

The posts were shared as leaders arrived in France for the G7 summit, which is taking place from June 15 to 17. The G7 is made up of the US, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, with the EU also represented. A number of invited countries are also there.

Macron’s account appeared to match several leaders with songs connected to their countries, careers or public image.

For Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim, the post used Dreamers, the Qatar 2022 World Cup song featuring Fahad Al Kubaisi. For Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the account used Dalida’s Helwa Ya Baladi.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s post was soundtracked by Skoryk Melody by Clavier, while Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was greeted with Ivete Sangalo’s Sorte Grande.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post used Jai Ho, while Kenyan President William Ruto’s was paired with Jambo Bwana – Haba Haba. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s post used Into the Sun by BTS.

Other G7 leaders were also given individual tracks. US President Donald Trump’s post used Tom Petty’s Love Is a Long Road, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s used Felicita by Al Bano and Romina Power.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s post was paired with Namika’s Lieblingsmensch, while Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was greeted with Nxnja Beats’ Arigato.

France's President Emmanuel Macron selected different songs for diffrent world leaders, including a Brazilian song for Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva. AFP Info

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s post used Celine Dion’s J’irai ou tu iras, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s was soundtracked by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s version of the James Bond theme The World Is Not Enough.

For European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, Macron’s account used CNK’s rock version of L’Hymne a la Joie, the EU anthem.

The choices have also drawn attention online, with German newspaper Tagesspiegel reporting that Macron’s music selections were being “hotly discussed” in Instagram comments. One user quoted by the newspaper wrote: “The music selection is wild.”

The summit agenda includes Ukraine, the Middle East, global economic imbalances, international partnerships and artificial intelligence.