President Sheikh Mohamed to take part in G7 summit in France

President Sheikh Mohamed will join fellow world leaders at the G7 summit in France this week, with the US-Iran peace process and plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz expected to be at the top of the agenda.

Sheikh Mohamed was invited to attend the three-day gathering – which begins on Monday at the spa resort of Evian-les-Bains – by French President Emmanuel Macron.

US President Donald Trump has also confirmed that he will attend the event, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to discuss Russia's war on his country.

The G7 is a political bloc of advanced economies, comprising the US, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

The group meets annually to discuss pressing global challenges, with other countries often invited to attend.

“The UAE’s invitation to participate in the summit reflects the global recognition accorded to the country and its role in promoting international co-operation and addressing shared challenges,” state news agency Wam reported.

The G7 convenes as the US and Iran look to secure an agreement to end a war that has caused turmoil across the Middle East and had wide-ranging consequences beyond the region.

Washington and Tehran have unveiled a framework agreement that envisions an immediate ceasefire and sets out a road map for discussions to end the war, which began in February.

With the agreement expected to be signed this week, Mr Trump said he had authorised the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Sheikh Mohamed is to travel to France from Egypt, where he made a fraternal visit on Monday for talks with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

During their meeting in Cairo, the two leaders discussed the Iran war and its implications for regional and international security.

They also stressed the importance of working to promote peace and stability as essential foundations for development.