G7 seeks Hormuz talks with Arab leaders in France

Leaders from the UAE, Qatar and Egypt are scheduled to attend the Group of Seven leaders' meeting in France on Tuesday, to discuss the Iran war and the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed his attendance at the three-day event that starts with a dinner on Monday night at the spa resort of Evian. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also been invited to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war.

Having a joint communique endorsed by Mr Trump will be the key measure of the summit's success amid fraught international relations. Organisers are keen to avoid a repeat of a 2018 G7 summit in Canada, which ended in disarray after Mr Trump abandoned the joint statement.

Economic imbalances, access to rare minerals and the race for artificial-intelligence technology will top the agenda. But the Hormuz crisis and the Iran-US war are also expected to dominate talks.

The goal is to “define common objectives,” an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron said, on “matters of substance” including demands on that can be made on Iran's nuclear and ballistic programme and its regional policies.

The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed as diplomatic negotiations continue. Reuters Info

The conflict's outcome remains uncertain, with Mr Trump earlier claiming a deal was close for the strait to re-open completely, after he cancelled planned US strikes on Thursday night. Iran responded that no agreement had been finalised.

On Friday, Mr Trump accused Iran of dealing in bad faith and appeared to indicate the US could attack again soon.

“They better get their act together, and FAST!” the President said in a post on social media.

Tehran has effectively closed the strait from late February, after the US and Israel launched attacks on its soil that decimated its leadership, disrupting global oil supplies.

Whatever the situation on the ground is like next week, organisers want the G7 to be “an important opportunity to reconverge and operationalise solutions that are in everyone's interest,” Mr Macron's adviser said.

“We propose to neutralise the issue [of Hormuz] by deploying a maritime coalition which, by allowing the reopening of navigation in Hormuz, would give the Iranians and Americans the comfort to continue their negotiations on substance issues,” they added.

France and the UK in April launched a joint initiative with about 40 states to launch a defensive naval mission in the area once security conditions are met.

Contrary to speculation, Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara will not be attending next week's summit. It would have been Syria's first participation in the summit since its founding in 1975.

“It is not planned” that Mr Al Shara be present, Mr Macron's office said.