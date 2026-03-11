Who is Heeseung, departing member of Enhypen?

K-pop fans were left stunned after news broke that Heeseung would depart from boy band Enhypen to pursue a solo career, marking one of the most significant line-up changes for the globally popular group since its debut.

Formed through the reality show I-Land, Enhypen quickly rose to become one of the most successful acts of K-pop’s fourth generation, selling millions of albums and building a large international fanbase since debuting in 2020.

The group’s growing global presence has included major festival appearances and world tours, making any change to its line-up particularly notable.

Heeseung, widely regarded by fans as the group’s “ace” thanks to his vocals and stage presence, has been one of the band’s most recognisable members. His decision to step away from the seven-member group to focus on solo music has therefore surprised many followers of the genre.

Here is what to know about Heeseung, his role in Enhypen and why he is now pursuing a solo career.

Who is Heeseung?

Lee Hee-seung, known mononymously as Heeseung, is a South Korean singer, dancer and songwriter best known as a member of the K-pop group Enhypen. He was born on October 15, 2001.

Before debuting, Heeseung trained for more than three years under Big Hit Entertainment, where he trained alongside members of Tomorrow X Together.

How did Heeseung join Enhypen?

Heeseung took part in the 2020 survival reality programme I-Land, which was created to form a new boy group under Belift Lab.

He finished in fifth place globally, securing a spot in the final seven-member line-up that would become Enhypen.

When did Enhypen debut?

Enhypen members Heeseung, Sunghoon, Jake, Jungwon, Sunoo, Jay, and Ni-Ki at The 40th Golden Disc Awards in Taipei earlier this year. Getty Images Info

Enhypen officially debuted on November 30, 2020, with their first extended play, Border: Day One.

Heeseung was the oldest member of the group and quickly became known for his role as the main vocalist and a central performer during live stages.

What role did Heeseung play in the band?

Within Enhypen, Heeseung was often described as the group’s musical backbone.

He was known for his stable live vocals, dance ability and songwriting skills, earning him the nickname “ace” among fans. He also became the first member of the group to receive a producer credit, co-writing and producing the fan-dedicated track, Highway 1009.

During his time in the band, Enhypen achieved significant global success, releasing several million-selling albums, such as Dimension: Dilemma, and helped build an international fan base.

What achievements did Enhypen reach during his time in the group?

Over six years, Enhypen charted globally, sold millions of albums and performed on major international stages.

One of their landmark appearances came in 2025 when the group performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, marking a significant milestone in their career.

Why is Heeseung leaving Enhypen?

According to Belift Lab, the decision followed discussions about Heeseung’s long-term artistic plans. The agency said the singer has developed a “distinct musical vision” and a “clear musical path” that he hopes to explore independently.

What has Heeseung said about the decision?

In a letter to fans shared on the fan platform Weverse, Heeseung explained that he had been working on personal music projects for some time.

However, he said he did not want his individual ambitions to overshadow the group’s goals while he was still promoting with Enhypen.

Will he remain with Belift Lab?

Yes. Heeseung will continue working under Belift Lab as a solo artist and is currently preparing his debut solo album.

What happens to Enhypen now?

Following Heeseung’s departure, Enhypen will continue as a six-member group made up of Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki.

Their agency, Belift Lab, has indicated that the group will continue its activities with the remaining members, including music releases, performances and other promotions.

Enhypen has built a strong international fanbase since debuting in 2020 and is expected to maintain its global presence through touring and new projects.