K-pop’s Enhypen to host travellers at Zaha Hadid-designed Dongdaemun Plaza in Seoul

From NCT's Jeno opening the show at New York Fashion Week to BTS's Jimin as global ambassador for Dior, K-pop and the world of fashion are no strangers.

Boy band Enhypen got in on the act at Milan Fashion Week and the seven-piece will take their fondness for fashion further during Seoul Fashion Week when they host two fans for an overnight stay and a special preview of the shows.

Partnering with accommodation rental platform Airbnb, Enhypen will host two lucky guests to stay in Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul.

Guests will sleep on the upper level of DDP the night before Seoul Fashion Week kicks off. Photo: Airbnb / Sim Yoonseok

Designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid, the striking shell-like structure is a major landmark in the South Korean capital. It’s also the host of the city's fashion week and a place where models, celebrities and glitterati strut the runway.

Enhypen's hosted stay will be the first time the landmark has opened to guests overnight.

Read more New Gucci ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Hanni join global stars for historic Seoul show

“We are honoured to partner with Airbnb and DDP to bring guests behind the scenes of Seoul Fashion Week like never before. It’s so exciting to be part of the K-Wave movement, and share the magic of Korean music and fashion with the world,” said Jungwon from Enhypen.

In September this year, DDP will open its doors after hours for two Airbnb guests. Upon check-in, travellers will receive a personalised video message from the K-pop band.

K-pop chart toppers Enhypen will welcome guests with a personalised video message. Photo: Chun-Young-Sang

The top floor of the plaza will be transformed into a stylish suite, complete with a double bed perched atop a fashion runway, a stylish lounge area and a fridge full of snacks and refreshments, all of which have been selected by Enhypen.

Guests can walk the runway and get a sneak peek at some of the collections set to preview at Seoul Fashion Week the very next day.

A backstage dressing room will be available for guests to try on some of the collections from K-fashion’s most innovative up-and-coming designers, and the lucky pair will also get their very own capsule wardrobe to take home.

A dressing room at DDP will be set up with a capsule K-fashion wardrobe, which guests can take home. Photo: Airbnb / Sim Yoonseouk

Up on the rooftop of Dongdaemun Design Plaza, a tour guide will show guests around the landmark site, allowing fans to take in the expansive views of the historic region that is known for its 24-hour shopping and fashionable cafes.

Stays cost $14 per person, a nod to 14 years ago when construction started on the historic building.

Included in the stay are refreshments, exclusive front-row passes to Seoul Fashion Week and autographed Polaroid photographs of Enhypen.

Booking will open on Airbnb's website at 8am (Korean time) on May 24, with reservations only accepted for September 4.