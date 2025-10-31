Saudi all-female rock band Seera hit the right note on London debut

All-female psychedelic rock band Seera have taken a leap forward for Saudi music, playing one of London's foremost arts venues.

Backstage at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, at the Southbank Centre, after their gig on Thursday, the band joke about whether the state of their dressing room properly reflects their growing status as rock musicians. “Doesn’t the room look tidy for a rock band?” asks guitarists Haya.

Visibly elated, singer Nora told The National of her surprise to see a packed house for their show − and spotting audience members singing along to their songs.

“There’s nerves coming to a new audience, you don’t know what to expect,” she says. Her highlights were “the crowd interaction during and after the show, and knowing that people listen to us here”.

The band were also moved to see the response from audiences who may not speak Arabic. “Even if people don't necessarily understand our language, they can feel the emotions that we give. So, that's definitely a highlight, seeing the energy, despite the fact that maybe they won't understand every word. They filled our hearts,” says Nora.

Seera played songs from their upcoming EP Sarab, as part of the BBC Introducing live music programme. This follows their first European tour, where they also played in Germany and Switzerland.

Playing in London has been a milestone for the band, who are the first of their kind in Saudi Arabia, and a reflection of the fast-tracked reforms transforming the country.

Saudi band Seera consists of drummer Thing, guitarist Haya, Meesha on bass and singer and keyboardist Nora. Photo CTRL Music

London has been home to some of the musicians they most admire – from The Clash to David Bowie. Bands such as Belfast punks Stiff Little Fingers have also been key influences, they say. “And there’s a band I discovered recently called The Beatles,” jokes Haya.

Two of the band members have lived in the UK. Drummer Thing − nicknamed after the Addams Family character − was a design student in London in 2008, and was coming back for the first time in 12 years. “I really feel like I belong here,” she says, “I'm here with my sisters and I'm back in my city.”

Haya also lived in London, studying for a Master’s degree in 2019.

Seera spent hours in Denmark Street, in London's West End, which is famed for its shops selling guitars and other musical instruments, while Thing took the band see one of her favourite parts of the city – Spitalfields Market, in the East End.

But the trip also came with challenges, such as knowing what to pack for the British weather and being overwhelmed by all the musical equipment they need to take with them. “The instruments [were] everywhere, they lost my luggage,” says bassist Meesh, who hurt her back carrying equipment.

People were surprised to hear of an all-female Saudi rock band, they say. “It's the combo of an all-female band, rock and Saudi Arabia,” Meesh adds.

A by-product has been changing perceptions of Saudi Arabia along the way. “It’s not something we thought we would do, but it happens,” says Nora. “When people hear Saudi, they think of the desert and camels.”

“Some people might have a different idea on Saudi, of Saudi, and they just need to see us for who we really are,” Meesh says.

They are also proud of their culture, and singing in Arabic. While playing, Thing wears an antique head covering with hand embroidery and silver medallions.

Sarab − which means mirage − will be released next month. “It’s finding our sound more. We all grew together as musicians and as people. We know what we want, and that's evident in the EP,” says Meesh.

Each song tells a story, they explain. “Night and day, light meets darkness, that’s the main topic,” she says. Ark refers to childhood, while Shams − Sun in Arabic − is about overcoming hardship. Akhir Sarkha was recorded with sounds from extinct animals as part of a charity project for Earth Sonic, a global initiative that tells the story of climate change through music, science and indigenous people.

Zemen uses a particular maqam, or scale, known as the saba, which is microtonal. The name is derived from a “a melancholic, bittersweet emotion”, but it also refers to a breeze that is specific to the Najd region of central Saudi Arabia.

Nora says the words were inspired by her mother, who is a “firm believer of just living life, enjoying it to the fullest, feeling good about yourself”.

More gigs are planned in the UK next year, with the band expected to play big cities across the country. “We want more,” says Haya.

