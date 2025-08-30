From Faraj Suleiman to Yasmine Hamdan: The best shows to catch at NYU Abu Dhabi's Arts Centre

The NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre began its latest season on Friday with a sold-out concert by Palestinian singer, pianist and composer Faraj Suleiman.

During his UAE debut, he delivered a standout performance in The Red Theatre, showcasing evocative songwriting that weaves jazz, rock and classical Arabic influences, as heard on his breakthrough album Better Than Berlin and his latest release Maryam.

Speaking to The National after the show, Suleiman described the Abu Dhabi audience as one of the best he has encountered on his current world tour, which returns to the UAE with a Dubai Opera performance on December 7. “It was a great night” he told The National. “I have been looking forward to ths show for a long time and I am happy the chance came to connect with my audience in Abu Dhabi.

Here are other shows featured in the season.

Find Your Eyes, September 19 and 20

Benji Reid’s show combines photography and theatre. Photo: NYUAD

Photography, choreography and theatre meet in British photographer, visual artist and educator Benji Reid’s show Find Your Eyes. Journeying through highs and lows, the show explores how we make sense of the world through our stories and our art, as Reid draws from the well of his life experiences.

He delves into themes of vulnerability, tragedy and triumph through the photographer's lens. The audience is taken behind the scenes on an emotional journey, where conflict intertwines with beauty and the stage is transformed into his studio.

The Red Theatre, show starts at 7.30pm; tickets from Dh52.50

CinemaNA: Happy Holidays, October 14

Directed by Scandar Copti, the Palestinian family drama premiered at the 2024 Venice Film Festival where it won the Orizzonti Award for Best Screenplay. It follows siblings Fifi (Manar Shehab) and Rami (Toufic Daniel) as they navigate expectations within their fractured family. The screening will be followed by a conversation with the filmmaker.

The Blue Hall, show starts at 7.30pm; tickets from Dh15

CinemaNA: My Driver and I, November 4

Set in Jeddah during the 1980s and 1990s, My Driver and I traces the relationship between Salma, a privileged teenager, and Gamar, the Sudanese man employed to drive her Saudi family. Their bond grows into friendship, which complicates their roles within the established social order. The screening will be followed by a conversation with director Ahd Kamel.

The Blue Hall, show starts at 7.30pm; tickets from Dh15

Ballake Sissoko, Derek Gripper & Maryna Krut, November 14

Malian kora player Ballake Sissoko and South African guitarist Derek Gripper return to the Arts Centre for another collaborative event showcasing their virtuosity and chemistry, drawing on the Manding cultural tradition of West Africa. Joining them is Ukrainian singer and bandura player Maryna Krut, who blends folk heritage with jazz influence.

The Red Theatre, show starts at 7.30pm; tickets from Dh52.50

Hekayah: The Story, November 27

Poets and writers from around the UAE will celebrate Eid Al Etihad through their performances. Photo: NYUAD

Poets, singers and musicians come together to showcase the diversity of the UAE in Hekayah: The Story. Emcee Shahad Alsaqqaf will host an evening of performances to celebrate the show's proximity to Eid Al Etihad.

The performers will be selected through a collaborative curatorial process by key players in the literary and performing arts communities across the UAE.

The Black Box Theatre, show starts at 7.30pm; tickets from Dh52.50

The Tasty Biscuits and Friends, January 24, 2026

UAE performance collective The Tasty Biscuits return with a genre-blending concert that combines storytelling and music. Featuring jazz vocalist Shilpa Ananth, rapper Tac and singer Gaya, the show followed the release of a live album later this year.

The Black Box Theatre, show starts at 7.30pm; tickets from Dh52.50

Tamas Festival, January 29, 2026

Yasmine Hamdan returns with I Remember I Forget, her first solo album in six years. Photo: Ylias Nao

This one-day festival is led by electrifying Lebanese singer Yasmine Hamdan, a pioneer of the Arab indie scene with Soapkills and now returning with new album I Remember I Forget. Also on the bill are Al-Qasar, from Paris and Los Angeles, who mix Arabic psychedelia with North African rock, and Maruja Limon, a Barcelona band whose high-energy shows fuse rumba, flamenco, salsa, electronics and pop. Hamdan is also the inaugural guest of the weekly podcast Tarab.

The East Plaza, show starts at 7.30pm; tickets from Dh52.50

Ink – Huang Yi Studio +, February 5, 2026

Choreographer Huang Yi and audiovisual artist Ryoichi Kurokawa reimagine calligraphic brushstrokes in their February 2026 show. Photo: NYUAD

In their latest collaboration Ink, choreographer Huang Yi and audiovisual artist Ryoichi Kurokawa reimagine calligrapher Tong Yang-Tze’s Silent Music series, blending movement, sound, visuals and space. Huang draws on his cultural roots to create a dynamic physical language, transforming dancers into brushes who paint the stage.

Kurokawa brings the ink to life with luminous holographic projections that mirror Tong’s brushstrokes. Merging analogue and digital, tradition and innovation, Ink is a striking fusion of ancient art and futuristic design. Huang was last seen in Abu Dhabi with his acclaimed robotic duet Huang Yi & Kuka.

The Red Theatre, show starts at 7.30 pm; tickets from Dh52.50

The Discreet Charm of the Pillars of Society, March 27, 2026

Ahmed El Attar's play is delivered in Arabic, Swedish and English, with subtitles. Photo: NYUAD

The Discreet Charm of the Pillars of Society, a play by acclaimed Egyptian theatre director and playwright Ahmed El Attar, tells the story of a Syrian woman who falls in love with a Swedish man, bringing their affluent families together for a wedding that reveals deep social divides. Despite their differences in race, gender and religion, both families share a common obsession: the pursuit of wealth. As the celebrations unfold, tensions rise and the interplay of love, class and politics is laid bare.

Delivered in Arabic, Swedish and English – with subtitles – the production features satirical dialogue and questions the cost of opportunity in a world defined by inequality.

The production marks a historic milestone, with El Attar becoming the first Arab playwright and director to be commissioned by Sweden’s National Theatre since its founding in 1788. It continues his long-standing exploration of family dynamics following his earlier works.

The Red Theatre, show starts at 7.30 pm; tickets from Dh52.50

