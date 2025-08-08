Together for Palestine concert: Line-up includes Damon Albarn, Paloma Faith, Adnan Joubran and Faraj Suleiman

Together for Palestine, a benefit concert set to raise funds for the people of Gaza, has announced its first wave of performers and celebrity guests for the September 17 show in London’s Wembley Arena.

Rock band Bastille, British singer Paloma Faith and oud player Adnan Joubran of Le Trio Joubran are among the initial performers confirmed. They’ll be joined by British-Pakistani actor and rapper Riz Ahmed, Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama, Palestinian composer Faraj Suleiman and Palestinian singer Nai Barghouti.

Also set to appear are Brian Eno – one of the concert's executive producers – Blur frontman Damon Albarn, singer-songwriter James Blake, musician and DJ Jamie xx and producer and singer PinkPantheress.

More performers will be announced soon.

“In the face of the horrors of Gaza, silence becomes complicity. Artists have always helped societies to point out injustice and imagine better futures. That’s why this concert matters. It’s time for us to come together – not just to raise our voices, but to reaffirm our shared humanity,” said Eno.

Khaled Ziada, founder and director of London Palestine Film Festival and co-organiser of the concert, added: “In a world where governments and mainstream media have fallen silent in the face of genocide, this gathering becomes a chorus of resistance – where artists and communities come together to grieve, to rage, and to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Palestinian people and with all those who suffer injustice.”

Proceeds from Together for Palestine will go to Palestinian partners via Choose Love, a UK charity that supports humanitarian efforts in conflict zones.

The show was announced by Eno last week, who said the event would be a “night of music, reflection and hope” that will raise funds for families in the enclave.

“What we are witnessing in Gaza isn’t a mystery, and neither is it a blur of competing narratives making it 'hard to understand'. When dozens of non-partisan organisations like Amnesty International and Doctors Without Borders describe it as genocide, the moral line is clear,” Eno wrote on social media.

Eno's fellow concert organisers include Ziada; British actor and activist Khalid Abdalla of Kite Runner fame; and Victoria & Abdul producer Tracey Seaward.

In a letter addressed to his “artist friends” on Instagram, Eno wrote: “I’ve had the good fortune to work with remarkable artists for over 50 years. But one of my biggest regrets is that so many of us have remained silent about Palestine.

“Often that silence has come from fear – real fear – that speaking out could provoke a backlash, close doors or end a career. But that’s now changing – partly because some artists and activists have lit the path, but mostly because the truth of what’s going on has become impossible to ignore.”

This isn't the first time Eno has spoken out in support of Palestine. Last month, the composer and producer – along with British band Massive Attack – formed a syndicate to protect artists who are protesting against Israel’s attack on Gaza.

Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap performs beneath a Free Palestine sign during the Wide Awake Festival in London in May 2025. AFP

The alliance of musicians, which also includes Irish bands Fontaines DC and Kneecap, aims to protect artists – especially emerging names – from being “threatened into silence or career cancellation” by groups such as UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI).

In 2024, Eno and Greek politician Yanis Varoufakis co-wrote an open letter to the International Criminal Court urging immediate action against Israel’s actions in Gaza.

He's also long been a vocal supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, refusing to perform in Israel and urging others to do so as well.

Eno said he's helping to organise Together for Palestine because silence should longer be an option. “This evening can become a moment of courage where artists come together to speak the truth in their hearts – which is what we trust artists to do.

“Whether on stage or by video from around the world, this is a chance for us to stand together and say: this can’t continue.”

Tickets are available from August 4, starting at £35 (Dh170)

