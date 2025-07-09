Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso was a big hit last summer. Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso was a big hit last summer. Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso was a big hit last summer. Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso was a big hit last summer. Getty Images

Culture

Music & On-stage

Why no one can agree on the 2025 song of the summer

This year's lack of seasonal hits points to a changing music industry and listening culture

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

July 09, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

We are halfway through the year and the mythical "song of the summer" still eludes us. Scroll through seasonal playlists on streaming platforms and there are worthy attempts, from Lady Gaga’s winning return to electro-pop on How Bad Do You Want Me and the breezy Ordinary by Alex Warren to Charli XCX’s brooding Party 4 U.

Yet, none seem to carry the same traction as past summer anthems, whether last year’s Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter or Good Luck Babe by Chappell Roan - even Carpenter's own follow-up single, Man Child.

It raises a broader question of what exactly defines a summer anthem and why 2025 will go down as a lost year.

One reason is that summer songs are not always defined by state-of-the-art production or sonic perfection. They are the result of timing, energy and mood. Some of these songs are meticulously crafted, while others embrace novelty.

Spanish pop duo Los Del Rio scored a global hit with Macarena, which became the song of the summer in 1996. Its bubbling take on flamenco-infused dance pop seemed to override our collective reasoning through the sheer giddiness of it all.

The Baha Men achieved a similar feat in 2000 with the equally catchy and disposable Who Let the Dogs Out, while German producer Felix Jaehn's remix of Omi’s Cheerleader also topped the European charts in the summer of 2015.

So if it’s not a matter of innovation, then what is the golden formula? The summer anthem as a cultural milestone is nearly as old as the pop charts themselves. In the 1960s, the Beach Boys more or less defined the template with surf guitars, ebullient layered harmonies and a lyrical fixation on sunshine, relationships and cars. Tracks such as California Girls and Surfin’ USA did more than top charts – they helped establish a sonic aesthetic that continues to define the genre today.

The 1970s also had its share of summer staples. The Rolling Stones’s Miss You, released in 1978, proved they were adept at disco. A year later, Donna Summer’s Hot Stuff took that blend of dance floor glamour and rock attitude even further. These tracks offered a glimpse of how summer songs can map cultural tastes as they shift in real time.

By the 1980s, the idea of the summer song became an industry standard. Radio stations would broadcast chart countdown programmes tied to release calendars, while the launch of music television broadcaster MTV in 1981 provided a new visual platform to promote songs. As a result, songs could spread internationally more quickly not only through popularity, but through co-ordinated exposure. That combination of quality and industry push also allowed more unconventional songs such as the moody and minimalist When Doves Cry by Prince, which was released in May 1984 and remained at the top of US charts for five weeks.

In 2007, Rihanna’s Umbrella rode a similarly timed release to the top of the UK charts. Its global reach was cemented through its “ella, ella” refrain that Los Del Rio would be proud of.

Luis Fonsi became a global star with monster single Despacito – arguably reggaeton’s biggest crossover hit. Getty Images
Luis Fonsi became a global star with monster single Despacito – arguably reggaeton’s biggest crossover hit. Getty Images

The streaming era was also susceptible to a good dose of pop fluff. Carly Rae Jepsen scored a season hit in 2012 with the earworm Call Me Maybe. In 2017, then regionally known Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi became a global star with monster single Despacito – arguably reggaeton’s biggest crossover hit.

They emerged during a time when music consumption was still broadly shared – when a hit could travel across cities, countries and age groups with the help of co-ordinated media, physical gathering spaces such as CD stores, plus a relatively unified pop landscape. That environment is harder to find today.

The absence of a similar anthem in 2025 reflects the ongoing fragmentation of music-listening culture. Where the summer anthem was once a tentpole of a shared infrastructure built on terrestrial radio, music television and brick-and-mortar stores, that industry monoculture no longer exists.

We’re now mostly listening on streaming platforms, home to our personal radio stations and algorithm-driven playlists based on mood and preference. The summer anthem, once a point of consensus, has become more of an individualised experience.

Even when a song does manage to break into mass awareness, it tends to disappear just as quickly. Tyla’s Water dominated 2023 for a few months before fading, and Sabrina Carpenter’s aforementioned 2025 single Manchild enjoyed a brief burst of momentum before being overtaken by newer releases.

Which is why the absence of a summer anthem in 2025 doesn’t so much reflect an industry failure as much as the reality of today’s music landscape. Perhaps the notion that every year demands a communal hit is becoming increasingly obsolete. Instead of a defining song, the sound of summer is now more of a patchwork of tracks heard in intimate gatherings, private playlists and personal moments.

That said, artists will always try to rise to the challenge to deliver something that cuts through the noise. And when these songs come, they will serve as a reminder of pop music’s ability to capture a moment. Until then, summer tunes will still be released, only they will no longer be resonant with everyone.

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Kareem Shaheen on Canada

Jawab Iteiqal
Director: Mohamed Sammy
Starring: Mohamed Ramadan, Ayad Nasaar, Mohamed Adel and Sabry Fawaz
2 stars

Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
What are the main cyber security threats?

Cyber crime - This includes fraud, impersonation, scams and deepfake technology, tactics that are increasingly targeting infrastructure and exploiting human vulnerabilities.
Cyber terrorism - Social media platforms are used to spread radical ideologies, misinformation and disinformation, often with the aim of disrupting critical infrastructure such as power grids.
Cyber warfare - Shaped by geopolitical tension, hostile actors seek to infiltrate and compromise national infrastructure, using one country’s systems as a springboard to launch attacks on others.

While you're here
Specs

Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric

Range: Up to 610km

Power: 905hp

Torque: 985Nm

Price: From Dh439,000

Available: Now

Tomorrow 2021
Ruwais timeline

1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established

1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants

1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed

1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people.  

1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex

2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea

2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd

2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens

2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies

2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export

2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex.

2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 

2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital

2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13

Source: The National

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
Updated: July 09, 2025, 12:46 PM`
MusicMusic and album reviews
Read next...
The creator (or creators) of Velvet Sundown have yet to reveal themselves, but have posted AI-generated images on social media. The Velvet Sundown / Instagram

AI-generated band Velvet Sundown are a Spotify hit, but is the music any good?

Abel Tesfaye is ready to move on past his persona as The Weeknd. Getty Images

Why pop stars shed their on-stage personas to stay alive artistically