Five times The Beatles and The Rolling Stones collaborated together

The Rolling Stones have reportedly united with the two surviving members of The Beatles to record new material.

According to Variety, the rock group are already working on their untitled 24th studio album and have invited Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr to contribute.

The recording sessions reportedly took place in Los Angeles with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt.

The move marks a rare collaboration between both bands. Initially emerging as chart rivals six decades ago, their respective bodies of work have spawned pop and rock genres that still compete for influence on the charts.

From backing harmonies and kooky sound effects to a rare concert performance, here are five times members of The Rolling Stones and The Beatles played together.

1. I Wanna Be Your Man (1963)

We know it as a major hit for The Beatles, but the peppy rock tune was first recorded as a relatively minor track for The Rolling Stones.

According to interviews with members from both bands, The Rolling Stones were in need of material when running into McCartney and John Lennon in a London street.

The Beatles duo said they had half completed a song they could offer and finished it within minutes in the studio.

Released as a stand-alone single, The Rolling Stones' version of I Wanna Be Your Man cracked the UK top 20 for the first time, although it never appeared in a tracklist for any of the band's albums.

The Beatles released their own take, sung by Starr, weeks later as part of their second album With the Beatles. Lennon reportedly described it as a "throwaway" track.

2. Yellow Submarine by The Beatles (1966)

The Rolling Stones repaid the favour, somewhat, with this famed number. One of The Beatles' most progressive tracks — featuring everything from nursery rhyme melodies to gurgling special effects — it features late former Rolling Stones member Brian Jones contributing to the experimental vibes by recording himself clinking glasses in rhythm.

3. We Love You by The Rolling Stones (1967)

By the late 1960s The Rolling Stones were more than living up to their partying ways.

Written a day after Jagger and Richards' arrest for drug possession, the band recorded the song as a thank you to fans for staying the course.

READ MORE Backstreet Boys to play first Abu Dhabi show in May

McCartney and Lennon, visiting the studio at the time, joined in on the recording session and lent their high harmonies to the track.

Regarded as one of The Rolling Stones' more experimental offerings, it even broke into the top ten of the UK charts.

4. Rock and Roll Circus by The Rolling Stones (1968)

Named after a star-studded concert organised by The Rolling Stones and recorded on a soundstage, this is the only time a member of each band played instruments together.

Lennon, on guitar, joined Richards who played the bass, on Yer Blues as part of super-group The Dirty Mac, created especially for the occasion.

5. You Know My Name by The Beatles (1970)

Another experimental track has Jones linking up with The Beatles once again with a saxophone part. It may not be his best performance, but Jones’s dodgy solo perfectly suited the ramshackle nature of the production.