British singer Ed Sheeran sings a line in Punjabi in new single, with a version entirely in the language due to be released. Reuters
British singer Ed Sheeran sings a line in Punjabi in new single, with a version entirely in the language due to be released. Reuters
British singer Ed Sheeran sings a line in Punjabi in new single, with a version entirely in the language due to be released. Reuters
British singer Ed Sheeran sings a line in Punjabi in new single, with a version entirely in the language due to be released. Reuters

Culture

Music & On-stage

Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi in new song Sapphire

Single's accompanying music video shot in locations across India

Farah Andrews
Farah Andrews

June 06, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Ed Sheeran has paid tribute to India in his new song, singing a line in Punjabi.

In Sapphire, the English singer breaks into Punjabi for one line in the chorus, which translates to “they sparkle just like stars”.

Sheeran has collaborated with Indian playback singer Arijit Singh on the new single, a collaboration he described as the “final jigsaw piece” in recording the track. Singh also plays the sitar on the track.

The video for the song is filmed in locations around India, and was shot this year while Sheeran was on tour in the country.

Sapphire was the first song I finished for Play that made me know where the album was heading,” Sheeran wrote about his new single in an Instagram caption. “It’s why I finished the recording process in Goa surrounded by some of the best musicians in India.”

Speaking of filming the video in India, he wrote: “We wanted to showcase the beauty and breadth of the country and its culture.”

He added that the song is his favourite on the album and he has recorded a version entirely in Punjabi with Singh, which he promises “will come out in the next few weeks”.

Sheeran took his +−=÷× Tour (said The Mathematics Tour) to India in January and February this year, performing seven dates in six locations, last year he also performed a standalone night in Mumbai.

Sheeran's upcoming album, Play, is set to be released in September. He has already released singles Old Phone and Azizam, as well as Sapphire.

Ed Sheeran’s heart-shaped Azizam balloon floats above Dubai's Blah Blah in . Photo: Warner Music Middle East
Ed Sheeran’s heart-shaped Azizam balloon floats above Dubai's Blah Blah in . Photo: Warner Music Middle East

Azizam is heavily influenced by the region. The song was co-written by Swedish–Iranian songwriter Ilya Salmanzadeh. Discussing the single on Instagram, Sheeran said the track draws on Iranian musical influences, which he found echoes aspects of traditional Irish folk.

“I wrote Azizam after Ilya suggested trying out music inspired by his Persian heritage and culture,” he said. “I love learning about music and different cultures the more I travel and connect with people. It was like opening a door to a completely new and exciting world.

“I loved how a lot of the rhythms, scales, melodies and instruments were different but similar to the Irish trad music I grew up with. It showed me that music connects us all – it really is a universal language. This whole album is about being playful, explorative and celebratory.”

In March, a large heart-shaped balloon was put on display in at Bla Bla beach club and dining venue in Dubai’s JBR district to promote the single.

War on waste
MORE ON LOCUSTS
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
More on this story:
The Scale for Clinical Actionability of Molecular Targets
Towering concerns
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
While you're here
Tomorrow 2021
Transgender report
More from this package
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Plastic tipping points
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Whiile you're here
More from Neighbourhood Watch
On Women's Day
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

 

Saudi National Day
Need to know

When: October 17 until November 10

Cost: Entry is free but some events require prior registration

Where: Various locations including National Theatre (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Cultural Center, Zayed University Promenade, Beach Rotana (Abu Dhabi), Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, Sharjah Youth Center

What: The Korea Festival will feature art exhibitions, a B-boy dance show, a mini K-pop concert, traditional dance and music performances, food tastings, a beauty seminar, and more.

For more information: www.koreafestivaluae.com

School uniforms report
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
More coverage from the Future Forum
Our commentary on Brexit
Plastic tipping point
COMPANY%20PROFILE%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENomad%20Homes%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHelen%20Chen%2C%20Damien%20Drap%2C%20and%20Dan%20Piehler%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20and%20Europe%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20PropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2444m%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Acrew%20Capital%2C%2001%20Advisors%2C%20HighSage%20Ventures%2C%20Abstract%20Ventures%2C%20Partech%2C%20Precursor%20Ventures%2C%20Potluck%20Ventures%2C%20Knollwood%20and%20several%20undisclosed%20hedge%20funds%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More on Quran memorisation:
War on waste
You might also like
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Zayed Sustainability Prize
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Towering concerns
Zayed Sustainability Prize
More on this story
Results
  • Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns
  • Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro
  • AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss
  • Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
  • The Undertaker beat John Cena
  • The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day
  • Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon
  • Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode
  • Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka
  • Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor
  • Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
  • Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali
  • Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal
Tomorrow 2021
Zayed Sustainability Prize
The national orchestra
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

More on Quran memorisation:
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Explained
War and the virus
The biog

Hometown: Birchgrove, Sydney Australia
Age: 59
Favourite TV series: Outlander Netflix series
Favourite place in the UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque / desert / Louvre Abu Dhabi
Favourite book: Father of our Nation: Collected Quotes of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
Thing you will miss most about the UAE: My friends and family, Formula 1, having Friday's off, desert adventures, and Arabic culture and people
 

More on Afghanistan
While you're here
While you're here
On Women's Day
Story%20behind%20the%20UAE%20flag
%3Cp%3EThe%20UAE%20flag%20was%20first%20unveiled%20on%20December%202%2C%201971%2C%20the%20day%20the%20UAE%20was%20formed.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIt%20was%20designed%20by%20Abdullah%20Mohammed%20Al%20Maainah%2C%2019%2C%20an%20Emirati%20from%20Abu%20Dhabi.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EMr%20Al%20Maainah%20said%20in%20an%20interview%20with%20%3Cem%3EThe%20National%3C%2Fem%3E%20in%202011%20he%20chose%20the%20colours%20for%20local%20reasons.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20black%20represents%20the%20oil%20riches%20that%20transformed%20the%20UAE%2C%20green%20stands%20for%20fertility%20and%20the%20red%20and%20white%20colours%20were%20drawn%20from%20those%20found%20in%20existing%20emirate%20flags.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The view from The National
Tomorrow 2021
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Transgender report
On Women's Day
Updated: June 06, 2025, 10:59 AM`
MusicIndia
Read next...
From California's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to Abu Dhabi, Ed Sheeran brought his one-man show to the Offlimits Music Festival in Etihad Park. AFP

Ed Sheeran review: How a decade of gig dodging led to overdue respect

Ed Sheeran performs at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai, in 2024. Victor Besa / The National

Looking back at a decade of Ed Sheeran concerts in the UAE

Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi in new song Sapphire

Dubai underground to opening for Guns N' Roses: A rock dream comes true

Faraj Suleiman debut and Eid Al Etihad concert: Five shows coming to NYUAD

The Lebanese singer and fugitive releasing songs while on the run

Dubai's Salik announces road toll rates for Eid Al Adha

Where to watch Eid Al Adha 2025 fireworks in the UAE

Cartoon for June 6, 2025

Rain expected for UAE Eid Al Adha staycations

Israeli air strikes hit Beirut in latest breach of ceasefire

Israeli air strikes hit Beirut in latest breach of ceasefire

Donald Trump 'disappointed' in Elon Musk as rift between former allies grows

Donald Trump 'disappointed' in Elon Musk as rift between former allies grows

Pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat to offer Hajj prayers

Pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat to offer Hajj prayers

Syrian government says it has seized all Captagon production labs

Syrian government says it has seized all Captagon production labs