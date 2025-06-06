Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi in new song Sapphire

Ed Sheeran has paid tribute to India in his new song, singing a line in Punjabi.

In Sapphire, the English singer breaks into Punjabi for one line in the chorus, which translates to “they sparkle just like stars”.

Sheeran has collaborated with Indian playback singer Arijit Singh on the new single, a collaboration he described as the “final jigsaw piece” in recording the track. Singh also plays the sitar on the track.

The video for the song is filmed in locations around India, and was shot this year while Sheeran was on tour in the country.

“Sapphire was the first song I finished for Play that made me know where the album was heading,” Sheeran wrote about his new single in an Instagram caption. “It’s why I finished the recording process in Goa surrounded by some of the best musicians in India.”

Speaking of filming the video in India, he wrote: “We wanted to showcase the beauty and breadth of the country and its culture.”

He added that the song is his favourite on the album and he has recorded a version entirely in Punjabi with Singh, which he promises “will come out in the next few weeks”.

Sheeran took his +−=÷× Tour (said The Mathematics Tour) to India in January and February this year, performing seven dates in six locations, last year he also performed a standalone night in Mumbai.

Sheeran's upcoming album, Play, is set to be released in September. He has already released singles Old Phone and Azizam, as well as Sapphire.

Ed Sheeran’s heart-shaped Azizam balloon floats above Dubai's Blah Blah in . Photo: Warner Music Middle East

Azizam is heavily influenced by the region. The song was co-written by Swedish–Iranian songwriter Ilya Salmanzadeh. Discussing the single on Instagram, Sheeran said the track draws on Iranian musical influences, which he found echoes aspects of traditional Irish folk.

“I wrote Azizam after Ilya suggested trying out music inspired by his Persian heritage and culture,” he said. “I love learning about music and different cultures the more I travel and connect with people. It was like opening a door to a completely new and exciting world.

“I loved how a lot of the rhythms, scales, melodies and instruments were different but similar to the Irish trad music I grew up with. It showed me that music connects us all – it really is a universal language. This whole album is about being playful, explorative and celebratory.”

In March, a large heart-shaped balloon was put on display in at Bla Bla beach club and dining venue in Dubai’s JBR district to promote the single.

