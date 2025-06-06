Why Ammar 808 is moving Tunisia's mezoued folk music to the dance floor

It’s the sound of weddings, community gatherings and late-night celebrations. The spiralling wheeze of goatskin bagpipes dances over urgent percussion, while the singer delivers refrains of hope, salutations and streetwise wisdom shaped by Tunisia’s working class.

Yet despite its infectious joie de vivre, the mezoued folk music genre remained largely absent from cultural institutions and national television, dismissed for decades as unsophisticated and unworthy of the mainstream exposure.

That fractured history drew Tunisian producer Ammar 808, real name Sofyann Ben Youssef, and became the foundation of his vibrant new album Club Tounsi. Across the eight-track collection, mezoued music is reimagined from community hall staple to dance floor filler, with its signature sound backed by sleek synths and the propulsive beats of the Roland TR-808 that inspired Ben Youssef’s moniker.

The album is part of a continuing national appraisal of the genre, he tells The National

“The way mezoued music has evolved, from being banned on national TV to becoming a source of pride, that story really excites me,” he says. “I wanted to do a form of homecoming album, something that speaks to people who were once told their culture wasn’t refined enough.”

The creation process reflects a deeper journey. Club Tounsi marks the culmination of a decade-long path that began with a dodgy computer.

“Around 2012, I was working on an album built around mezoued, but a hard disk crash destroyed everything except a single track,” Ben Youssef recalls. “A whole album, just like that, gone with the wind. It made me think that perhaps it wasn’t the right moment to do it.”

The years in between weren’t wasted. His deep listening, collection of field recordings and training as a musicologist – the same approach he used on albums Maghreb United in 2018 and Global Control / Invisible Invasion in 2020, which explored North African and South Indian folk music – laid the groundwork for what became Club Tounsi.

That rich approach results in barrelling songs layered with meaning. Opening track Douri Douri features the voice of Tunisian folk singer Brahim Riahi sailing over percolating hand drums and pulsing 808s.

“The title means ‘turn around in circles’ and the arrangement is almost entirely instrumental,” Ben Youssef says. “There’s a moment in the song when the percussion comes in – culturally in mezoued songs or gatherings, that’s when someone steps into the middle and does a solo dance, while everyone else claps around them. That image really shaped the track.”

Mezoued’s history of expressing heartbreak is also heard in Aman Aman, an almost cyberpunk synth remake of an old Tunisian folk song, with new vocals provided by Mariem Bettouhami.

“The lyrics are extremely sad. It’s about a person who was left behind,” Ben Youssef says.

“But when you hear the traditional versions, it’s full-on rhythm. You cannot sense the sadness in the lyrics through how the arrangement is put. So for me, it was like a challenge to say, 'OK, this woman has a broken heart.' That explains the auto-tune, in a way, because her voice sounds completely broken.”

These bold fusions serve a larger purpose, with Ben Youssef hoping Club Tounsi acts as a bridge for a new generation of Tunisians to re-engage with their cultural heritage. He says his homeland is no different from many parts of the region where western cultural trends often take the lead. With Douri Douri garnering more than six million views on TikTok, he believes the recontextualisation – not dilution – of traditional sounds is the way forward.

“Sometimes you don't understand certain music, even if it's from your own tradition. There's this blockage, a social phenomenon of self-rejection and looking for something from beyond borders,” he says.

“My job as producer is bridging that gap, finding ways for young generations to rediscover their tradition in more international fashion.”

Mezoued music is reimagined into dance floor fillers on Club Tounsi by Ammar 808. Photo: Glitterbeat

In doing so, Ben Youssef is also shining a light on Tunisia’s bubbling electronic music scene. He sees a kinship between the genre and mezoued – with artists in both often stigmatised for working in forms dismissed as culturally uncouth. Still, he believes the music’s future is bright – precisely because it does what all enduring art should: offer a deeper understanding of homeland and history.

“I think what I tried to do in Club Tounsi is imagine the future of the dance floor in Tunisia, or in the Arab world, not from the codes of electronic music but from the codes of our own identity and tradition,” he says. “When you approach it that way, electronic music becomes just a tool of translation and emotion. I think we have a lot of work to do when it comes to exploring electronic music from within our identity.”

The%20specs%3A%202024%20Mercedes%20E200 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%20four-cyl%20turbo%20%2B%20mild%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E204hp%20at%205%2C800rpm%20%2B23hp%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C800rpm%20%2B205Nm%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E9-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7.3L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2FDecember%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh205%2C000%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List

James Mustich, Workman

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

'Midnights' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EArtist%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Taylor%20Swift%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ELabel%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Republic%20Records%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia UAE group fixtures Sunday Feb 23, 9.30am, v Iran Monday Feb 25, 1pm, v Kuwait Tuesday Feb 26, 9.30am, v Saudi UAE squad Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Vriitya Aravind, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Ayaz, Zahoor Khan, Chirag Suri, Sultan Ahmed

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

hall of shame SUNDERLAND 2002-03 No one has ended a Premier League season quite like Sunderland. They lost each of their final 15 games, taking no points after January. They ended up with 19 in total, sacking managers Peter Reid and Howard Wilkinson and losing 3-1 to Charlton when they scored three own goals in eight minutes. SUNDERLAND 2005-06 Until Derby came along, Sunderland’s total of 15 points was the Premier League’s record low. They made it until May and their final home game before winning at the Stadium of Light while they lost a joint record 29 of their 38 league games. HUDDERSFIELD 2018-19 Joined Derby as the only team to be relegated in March. No striker scored until January, while only two players got more assists than goalkeeper Jonas Lossl. The mid-season appointment Jan Siewert was to end his time as Huddersfield manager with a 5.3 per cent win rate. ASTON VILLA 2015-16 Perhaps the most inexplicably bad season, considering they signed Idrissa Gueye and Adama Traore and still only got 17 points. Villa won their first league game, but none of the next 19. They ended an abominable campaign by taking one point from the last 39 available. FULHAM 2018-19 Terrible in different ways. Fulham’s total of 26 points is not among the lowest ever but they contrived to get relegated after spending over £100 million (Dh457m) in the transfer market. Much of it went on defenders but they only kept two clean sheets in their first 33 games. LA LIGA: Sporting Gijon, 13 points in 1997-98. BUNDESLIGA: Tasmania Berlin, 10 points in 1965-66

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Getting%20there%20 %3Cp%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Ftravel%2F2023%2F01%2F12%2Fwhat-does-it-take-to-be-cabin-crew-at-one-of-the-worlds-best-airlines-in-2023%2F%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EEtihad%20Airways%20%3C%2Fa%3Eflies%20daily%20to%20the%20Maldives%20from%20Abu%20Dhabi.%20The%20journey%20takes%20four%20hours%20and%20return%20fares%20start%20from%20Dh3%2C995.%20Opt%20for%20the%203am%20flight%20and%20you%E2%80%99ll%20land%20at%206am%2C%20giving%20you%20the%20entire%20day%20to%20adjust%20to%20island%20time.%20%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERound%20trip%20speedboat%20transfers%20to%20the%20resort%20are%20bookable%20via%20Anantara%20and%20cost%20%24265%20per%20person.%20%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Disposing of non-recycleable masks Use your ‘black bag’ bin at home Do not put them in a recycling bin Take them home with you if there is no litter bin No need to bag the mask

FIGHT CARD From 5.30pm in the following order: Featherweight Marcelo Pontes (BRA) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) v Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Welterweight Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) v Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) v Kelig Pinson (BEL) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (BEL) v Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) Catchweight 100kg Mohamed Ali (EGY) v Marc Vleiger (NED) Featherweight James Bishop (AUS) v Mark Valerio (PHI) Welterweight Gerson Carvalho (BRA) v Abdelghani Saber (EGY) Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) v Igor Litoshik (BLR) Bantamweight: Fabio Mello (BRA) v Mark Alcoba (PHI) Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magemedsultanov (RUS) Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) v Jayson Margallo (PHI) Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) v Roman Golovinov (UKR) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Steve Kennedy (AUS) Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments

The%20Crown%20season%205 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EImelda%20Staunton%2C%20Jonathan%20Pryce%2C%20Lesley%20Manville%2C%20Jonny%20Lee%20Miller%2C%20Dominic%20West%2C%20Elizabeth%20Debicki%2C%20Salim%20Daw%20and%20Khalid%20Abdalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWritten%20by%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPeter%20Morgan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%20stars%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Defined benefit and defined contribution schemes explained Defined Benefit Plan (DB) A defined benefit plan is where the benefit is defined by a formula, typically length of service to and salary at date of leaving. Defined Contribution Plan (DC) A defined contribution plan is where the benefit depends on the amount of money put into the plan for an employee, and how much investment return is earned on those contributions.

Copa del Rey Semi-final, first leg Barcelona 1 (Malcom 57')

Real Madrid (Vazquez 6') Second leg, February 27

Barbie %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Greta%20Gerwig%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Margot%20Robbie%2C%20Ryan%20Gosling%2C%20Will%20Ferrell%2C%20America%20Ferrera%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers