Toto's Joseph Williams says the band's singers 'have to bring one hundred per cent, every single time'. WireImage
The secret of Toto? It’s more of an idea than a band

Ahead of their Abu Dhabi show, singer Joseph Williams on why hits like Africa and Rosanna are built to last

Saeed Saeed
May 06, 2025