Limp Bizkit to make long-awaited Middle East debut in Abu Dhabi

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/10/20/nu-metal-30-years-history/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/10/20/nu-metal-30-years-history/">Limp Bizkit</a> will be rolling into Abu Dhabi this August. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2022/08/05/after-fyre-netflix-explores-another-concert-tragedy-with-trainwreck-woodstock-99/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2022/08/05/after-fyre-netflix-explores-another-concert-tragedy-with-trainwreck-woodstock-99/">nu-metal </a>titans are set to make their regional debut at Etihad Arena on August 12 as part of their expanding Loserville Tour – an ironic moniker that captures the band’s enduring appeal despite no longer being part of the current pop conversation. That self-awareness – hilariously embraced by frontman Fred Durst with his prematurely white beard and knowingly retro stage persona – hasn’t dulled the band’s explosive live energy. Limp Bizkit still deliver anthems such as <i>Rollin’</i>, <i>My Way</i> and <i>Nookie</i> with the same rebellious spirit that beguiled a generation about 30 years ago. Indeed, one of their biggest hits – <i>Break Stuff</i> – turns 25 next month and remains a defining sound of the once-dominant nu-metal genre, led by the riff machine that is guitarist Wes Borland, the deft scratches of turntablist DJ Lethal, and Durst’s love-it-or-hate-it yelping raps. Their latest album, 2021’s <i>Still Sucks</i>, proves the fire is still there – staying true to their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2022/02/04/has-korn-somehow-breathed-new-life-into-nu-metal-music-with-requiem/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2022/02/04/has-korn-somehow-breathed-new-life-into-nu-metal-music-with-requiem/">rap-rock</a> roots, especially in swaggering singles such as <i>Dad Vibes</i>. Limp Bizkit’s arrival should also soothe the souls of their most enduring regional fans, with the group having cancelled their planned headlining appearance at the inaugural Dubai Desert Rock Festival in 2004. Their long-awaited debut comes only days after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/04/22/metallica-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix-concert/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/04/22/metallica-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix-concert/">Metallica</a> announced their return to Abu Dhabi – performing as part of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concerts – and ahead of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/06/concerts-events-uae-2025-abu-dhabi-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/06/concerts-events-uae-2025-abu-dhabi-dubai/">Guns N’ Roses</a>’ show at Etihad Arena in May, showing that UAE rock fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming months. <i>Pre-sale tickets will be available from the Live Nation website at midday on Thursday, with general sale beginning at the same time on Friday</i>