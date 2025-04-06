Top 36 concerts and events coming to the UAE in 2025, from Ed Sheeran to Usher

Rock, rap, opera, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/06/20/eight-shows-to-see-at-dubai-opera-from-beethovens-symphony-no-9-to-sophie-ellis-bextor/" target="_blank">ballet and classical music </a>concerts are some of the performances coming soon to the UAE. A host of global stars will take centre stage from pop stars Ed Sheeran and Natalie Imbruglia, to US rapper Nas and British singer-songwriter David Gray. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/17/abu-dhabi-festival-2025-guide/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Festival</a> and InClassica concert series returns with orchestral, jazz and dance performances, while the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/20/abu-dhabi-comedy-week-2025-lineup/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Comedy Season</a> brings more laughs with stand-up shows featuring Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson and Bill Burr. Here, <i>The National</i> rounds up the best coming live events. Drumming meets theatre in this performance by the seasoned Japanese troupe. Since their debut international show in 1981, the ensemble has given about 7,000 performances in more than 50 countries. Meaning “heartbeat” in Japanese, Kodo’s Abu Dhabi show will be an intricate and dazzling display of percussion prowess. The largest drum used in the show weighs up to three tonnes and is made from the trunk of a single tree. <i>Show starts 7.30pm; tickets start at Dh140</i> The world's longest-running musical is based on a novel by Victor Hugo and was adapted into a popular film in 2012 starring Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman, receiving eight Academy Award nominations the following year. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/09/les-miserables-abu-dhabi-etihad-arena/" target="_blank">new stage show</a> has a grander production design built for larger venues and features a cast and orchestra of more than 65 people. <i>Tickets start at Dh130</i> Irish pop band The Script will be heading back to Dubai as part of their ongoing Satellites world tour, in support of their latest album of the same name. The event has been dubbed the Late Late Paddy's Day Party, and will be supported by a full day of live Irish music that will be announced in the coming weeks. <i>Doors open at 12:00pm; tickets start at Dh250</i> The classical music concert series returns to Dubai Opera with 13 performances featuring some of the most acclaimed names in the genre. Highlights include Grammy Award-winning pianist Mikhail Pletnev and the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra on April 9, followed by star violinist Maxim Vengerov on April 10, and clarinettist Fabrizio Meloni on April 11. Other notable performances include US violinist Gil Shaham on April 16 and a recital by celebrated Belgian pianist Denis Kozhukhin on April 20. <i>Shows starts at 8pm; tickets start from Dh199.</i> Renowned as a musical prodigy, Japanese percussionist Kuniko Kato, who plays various instruments – from the xylophone to the marimba – will present a programme of traditional and contemporary works. These include interpretations of works by modern composers Iannis Xenakis, Steve Reich, Arvo Part and Unsuk Chin. <i>Show starts 7.30pm; tickets start at Dh140</i> The French siblings are at ease playing with major international orchestras and baroque music ensembles. Favourites of influential US composer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/10/03/philip-glass-koyaanisqatsi-nyu-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Philip Glass</a>, they will present a cinematic programme featuring works by Glass and others, inspired by director and poet Jean Cocteau’s 1946 film version of <i>Beauty and the Beast</i>. <i>Show starts 7.30pm; tickets start at Dh140</i> The group has woven itself into South Korea’s cultural fabric since its founding in 1993. The first performance programme features works by Brahms and Tchaikovsky, in addition to an excerpt from the ballet <i>Princess Bari</i> by South Korean composer Geon-Yong Lee. The follow-up concert will feature US soprano Jessica Pratt and Mexican tenor Javier Camarena, performing aria duets from composers Bellini, Donizetti and Verdi. <i>Show starts 7.30pm; tickets start at Dh140</i> Usher, Snow Patrol and Raye are set to perform in Abu Dhabi for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/26/usher-snow-patrol-music-festival-abu-dhabi-club-social/" target="_blank">Club Social</a> music festival. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/snow-patrol-s-gary-lightbody-on-depression-and-the-fear-his-fans-would-run-away-1.827251" target="_blank">Snow Patrol</a> will launch the event on April 18, playing hits like <i>Chasing Cars</i> and tracks from their new album <i>The Forest is the Path</i>, with British rockers the Kooks will also join them. Usher will take to the stage on April 19, blending club anthems like <i>Yeah</i> with ballads from his <i>Confessions</i> era and songs from his latest album <i>Coming Home</i>. His appearance will mark a break from his Las Vegas residency. The festival will finish with Raye’s debut full-length concert in the capital on April 20, featuring viral hits <i>Escapism</i> and <i>Prada</i>. She’ll be joined by London Grammar, performing tracks from their latest album <i>The Greatest Love</i>. <i>Show starts 7.30pm; tickets start at Dh295</i> Experience the excellence of some of the world’s most talented dancers, representing esteemed companies such as the UK’s Royal Ballet and Germany’s Bayerisches Staatsballett, in a repertoire of popular classic and contemporary pieces. <i>Show starts 7.30pm; tickets start at Dh140</i> Returning for the second year, US hip-hop star Nas will headline <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/01/23/bred-abu-dhabi-the-synaptik-asayel/" target="_blank">the music and culture festival </a>alongside Canadian R&B singer PartyNextDoor. The line-up also features Palestinian-Jordanian rapper The Synaptik, Saudi artist Asayel, and Egyptian rapper Karim Osama. Sets by Egypt's Cairokee and Lebanon's Adonis will showcase some of the best sounds from the Arab indie-music scene. <i>Doors open 5.30pm; Tickets start from Dh125</i> A graduate of Egypt’s Higher Conservatory Institute, Amal Maher came to to fame with her 2004 debut album<i> Isa 'In</i>, which featured hits such <i>as Eini Aliki Ta Tiba</i> and <i>Makanak</i>. The release laid the groundwork for a career defined by sophisticated pop compositions, drawing inspiration from the timeless artistry of legends like Umm Kulthum and Fairuz. <i>Show starts at 9pm; tickets start from Dh350</i> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/25/uae-concerts-eminem-coldplay-ed-sheeran/" target="_blank">Ed Sheeran</a> and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2022/10/26/kaiser-chiefs-simon-rix-on-how-covid-19-provided-a-much-needed-reset-for-the-group/" target="_blank">Kaiser Chiefs</a> will headline the first Off Limits music festival. The event is planned as a 12-hour extravaganza, with doors opening at 2pm. Sheeran and the Kaiser Chiefs will lead a bill of more than 20 artists performing across two stages, which now includes One Republic, Zeyne and Fun Lovin'Criminals. Sheeran will play a full-length concert set, of around two hours, after which other artists will perform into the early hours. The remaining acts will be announced in the lead-up to the event. <i>Doors open at 2pm; tickets start at Dh495</i> Palestinian violinist Yamen Saadi returns to the Abu Dhabi festival for a concert alongside Spanish violinist Sara Ferrandez and star cellists Kian Soltani from Austria and Pablo Ferrandez from Spain. Expect a varied repertoire of pieces to be performed with precise technique and charm. <i>Show starts 7.30pm; tickets start at Dh140</i> The comedian and former <i>The Daily Show</i> host Trevor Noah kicks off the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/20/abu-dhabi-comedy-week-2025-lineup/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Comedy Season </a>festival. The Emmy Award-winning comedian will perform a satirical set, exploring pressing global issues on stage. <i>Show starts 7.30pm; tickets start at Dh140</i> Celebrating International Jazz Day, the Saadiyat Island institution will host performances by Grammy Award–winning American bassist and vocalist Esperanza Spalding, Lebanese singer and oud player <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/30/andrea-bocelli-mayssa-karaa-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Mayssa Karaa</a>, oud virtuoso Charbel Rouhana and Turkish clarinettist Husnu Senlendirici. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start from Dh120</i> Grammy Award–winning jazz pioneer Herbie Hancock and Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons will headline a special concert in Abu Dhabi celebrating<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/03/26/international-jazz-day-abu-dhabi-herbie-hancock-jeremy-irons/" target="_blank"> International Jazz Day</a>. Organised by Unesco and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, the event will be hosted by Irons, with Hancock leading a stellar line-up of jazz luminaries including bassist Marcus Miller and acclaimed US vocalists Dee Dee Bridgewater and Terri Lyne Carrington. <i>Entry is free upon registration via the Etihad Arena website, timing to be announced soon</i> The American trumpeter is known for co-founding the Westerlies, an important New York brass band that performs a mix of jazz, modern classical music and folk. A 2020 winner of the Lincoln Centre’s Emerging Artist Award, Mulherkar will show off his skill as a composer and arranger. <i>Show starts 7.30pm; tickets start at Dh140</i> The Egyptian singer will bring her celebrated repertoire of romantic ballads and Arabic pop to Dubai, showcasing a three-decade body of work that includes hits such as <i>Sidi Wealak</i> and <i>Omri Ma'ak</i>. <i>Show starts at 9pm; tickets start from Dh150</i> The American comic, named Yas Island's Chief Island Officer in 2022, returns to Abu Dhabi for what will surely be another sold-out performance. His latest show, titled <i>Act My Age</i>, will feature him sharing more tales from his childhood and family life, as well as his experiences as a high-profile celebrity. <i>Doors open 8pm; tickets start at Dh295</i> Having made her name in dance citadels such as Berlin’s Berghain, the South Korean DJ and producer is equally at home on massive festival stages and in intimate clubs. Following her blazing set at last year’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/05/teddy-swims-and-peggy-gou-fire-up-first-night-of-abu-dhabi-f1-concerts/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix after-race concert series</a>, she returns with another vibrant performance, blending propulsive techno, Latin percussion and manic jungle loops. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start from Dh150</i> Two of the Arab world’s most beloved crooners are set to unite for a special concert. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2021/11/04/hany-shaker-on-mahraganat-music-because-its-popular-on-youtube-doesnt-make-it-good/" target="_blank">Shaker</a> – dubbed as the “Prince of Arab Singing” – will deliver romantic favourites such as <i>Nesyanak Sa’ab Akid</i> and <i>Keda Bardo Ya Amar</i>, while Lebanon’s Jassar, known as “The Miracle Child", brings his vocal prowess to the stage with hits including last year’s Koul Waad. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start from Dh295</i> Known for his Bollywood film hits such as <i>Kabira</i>, <i>Ae Dil Hai Mushkil</i> and <i>Channa Mereya </i>from various films, Singh is often referred to as the “king of playback singing” – for recorded songs which are then pictured as being sung by the stars in movies. Known for his soulful voice, Singh, who first gained fame for the song <i>Tum Hi Ho</i> from the 2013 film <i>Aashiqui 2</i>, has performed a number of sold-out concerts in the Emirates. <i>Doors open 6pm; tickets start at Dh200</i> Once seen as a journeyman artist, Egyptian singer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/03/19/global-music-report/" target="_blank">Tamer Ashour </a>cemented his place at the top with <i>Haygely Mawgow3</i>, one of the biggest Arabic hits of 2024. He now returns to Dubai as one of Arab pop’s leading stars. <i>Show starts at 9pm; tickets start from Dh295</i> One of the biggest Filipino pop acts, the all-girl group will perform in Dubai as part of their new world tour, delivering a greatest hits set featuring anthems <i>Pantropiko</i>, <i>Salamin Salamin </i>and<i> Karera</i>. <i>Show starts at 7pm; tickets Tickets start from Dh195</i> One of Australia’s biggest comedians heads to Dubai as part of his Son of a Carpenter tour. Known for his brash and irreverent material, Jefferies has built a global following through his Netflix stand-up special <i>High and Dry</i> and the cult television comedy series <i>Legit</i>. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start from Dh295</i> The British percussion collective Stomp transforms everyday objects – and even the human body – into instruments in a high-energy theatrical spectacle. Their routines feature performers hurling paint cans while drumming complex rhythms on them and turning brooms into dance partners. Even water cooler bottles are reimagined as sophisticated percussion tools in a show described as “no words, no storyline, just pure energy”. <i>Show starts at 8pm with an additional 2pm show on May 31; tickets start from Dh295</i> A regular performer in the UAE, Koy is known for his relatable comedy, pulling inspiration from his family. From his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house, he is now one of the top names in comedy, with four Netflix specials, an autobiography and a Billboard No 1 for his stand-up comedy album, <i>Live From Seattle</i>. <i>Doors open at 6.30pm; tickets start at Dh180</i> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/03/19/hans-zimmer-composer-dubai-concert-film-diamond-in-the-desert/" target="_blank">Academy Award-winning composer </a>will bring his globally acclaimed tour Abu Dhabi for the first time. Known for his extensive catalogue of work, expect to hear soundtracks from films such as <i>Interstellar</i>, <i>The Lion King </i>and <i>Dune</i>. The performance will also celebrate Abu Dhabi’s role in the <i>Dune</i> films, with Zimmer and his ensemble being joined by the original vocalists from <i>Dune</i>, <i>Gladiator</i> and <i>The Lion King </i>on stage. <i>Doors open 6pm; tickets start at Dh579</i> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/08/11/mamma-mia-abba-the-museum-is-a-stunning-tribute-to-the-swedish-pop-giants/" target="_blank">stage sensation</a> celebrates 25 years since its debut in London’s West End. Written by British playwright Catherine Johnson and scored to the hits of Abba, the story is set on a Greek island and follows young Sophie’s quest to find her father before her wedding. <i>Tickets start at Dh125</i> Comedian, actor and former <i>Saturday Night Live </i>star<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/2022/08/06/kim-kardashian-and-pete-davidson-split-but-still-share-love-for-each-other-say-sources/" target="_blank"> Pete Davidson </a>will coming to the UAE's capital this June as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season. The performer also appears in the 2025 animated film <i>Dog Man</i>. <i>Doors open at 6:30pm; tickets start at Dh295</i> Considered one of the most influential comedic voices of his generation, Burr has made a name for himself for his informal, honest and punchy style of storytelling. <i>Doors open 8pm; tickets start at Dh250</i> She may be best known for her 1997 global smash<i> Torn</i>, but Australian-British singer Natalie Imbruglia is an underrated singer–songwriter who has cultivated a cult following through a consistently strong catalogue. Among her highlights is the criminally overlooked album <i>White Lilies Island</i>, featuring the minor hit <i>That Day</i> and her recent collection, <i>Firebird</i>. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start from Dh295</i> He one of classical music’s biggest-selling acts, with more than 40 million albums sold, but Rieu is also renowned for almost single-handedly reviving the waltz, a popular European 16th-century folk dance originating in Austria. He returns to Abu Dhabi with his own 80-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra to perform waltz standards and classical version of modern hits. <i>Doors open at 6pm; tickets start at Dh250</i> Known for their global hit <i>In the Shadows</i>, Finnish group The Rasmus will bring their gothic-infused pop-rock to Dubai with a set featuring crowd favourites such as <i>First Day of My Life</i> and <i>Guilty</i>, along with tracks from their latest album, <i>Rise.</i> <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start from Dh250</i> After headlining festivals, the British singer-songwriter returns to Dubai for his first solo concert. Fresh off the release of his elegiac album <i>Dear Life</i>, Gray will perform tracks from his new work alongside enduring hits such as <i>Babylon</i>, <i>Sail Away</i> and <i>This Year's Love</i>. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start from Dh395</i> The British group, who helped define hard rock and heavy metal, bring their monstrous riffs and blazing organs to Dubai for a career-spanning set featuring classics like <i>Smoke on the Water</i>, <i>Child in Time</i>, and <i>Highway Star</i>. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start from Dh249</i>