Kuniko Kato reimagines classical works through the marimba. Photo: Abu Dhabi Festival
Why Kuniko Kato’s marimba performances are like ballet for the ears

Japanese percussionist explains her intuitive approach ahead of Abu Dhabi concert

Saeed Saeed
April 14, 2025