A co-comission between Abu Dhabi Festival and Paris Opera, Pelleas et Melisande is directed Lebanese-Canadian Wajdi Mouawad. Photo: Benoite Fanton / ONP
A co-comission between Abu Dhabi Festival and Paris Opera, Pelleas et Melisande is directed Lebanese-Canadian Wajdi Mouawad. Photo: Benoite Fanton / ONP

Culture

Music & On-stage

Abu Dhabi Festival and Paris Opera unite for a fresh take on Claude Debussy’s Pelleas et Melisande

Directed by Lebanese-Canadian Wajdi Mouawad, the new staging offers timely reflections on the 1902 opera

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed
Paris

March 02, 2025