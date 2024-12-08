Ateez on their new album, global success and possibility of a UAE tour stop

Ateez have joined a very exclusive club. The eight-member band are now one of only three K-pop artists – alongside <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/06/13/bts-south-korea-kpop-anniversary/" target="_blank">BTS</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2022/01/17/k-pop-stars-psy-stray-kids-and-others-impress-crowds-at-expo-2020-dubai-concert/" target="_blank">Stray Kids</a> – to have multiple albums topping the US Billboard 200 charts. Their latest achievement comes thanks to their 11th EP, <i>Golden Hour: Party 2</i>, and its catchy lead track <i>Ice On My Teeth</i>. The music video for the song has been viewed more than 36 million times on YouTube since its release on November 15. The group's name is an acronym for “A TEEnager Z,” symbolising their connection to youth and their aim to represent everything about teenagers, from A to Z. And it looks like they are succeeding. Beyond their impressive accolade, Ateez are not content to simply follow in the footsteps of their peers. They’re forging their own path by seeking opportunities to perform around the world and expanding their global reach. This year they became the first K-pop boy group to perform at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/11/21/mohamed-ramadan-coachella/" target="_blank">Coachella in the US</a> and the first K-pop artists to headline the Mawazine Festival in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/morocco/" target="_blank">Morocco</a>. They are also the first South Korean act to have three different releases in the top 10 of the UK Official Albums Chart within a single year. Formed in 2018 by KQ Entertainment, Ateez consisted of Yunho, Seonghwa, San, Yeosang, Hongjoong, Wooyoung, Jongho and Mingi. Back then, performing on global stages like Coachella or the Mawazine Festival might have seemed like an ambitious goal. Today, those goals have become a reality. “Festivals like Coachella or the Mawazine Festival are what I think can be considered dream stages for all artists,” Mingi tells <i>The National</i>. “So, really, it was such an honour. Also, being able to watch and experience the performances of the artists we respect and whose music we’ve always enjoyed was truly a happy and memorable experience for us.” After being together for more than six years, the band hopes to create more memorable experiences. They recognise that much of their success is also thanks to their fan base. They are also known as Atiny. The moniker is a combination of “Ateez” and “destiny,” which is meant to represent the strong bond between the group and their fans. “I think we've grown a lot as artists,” says Yunho. “The area where I feel we've grown the most is the love we have for our Atiny. I feel like that love keeps growing more and more.” “There have been so many surprising and unexpected moments, and the fact that so many of our Atiny continue to love and support us is something that always amazes me. Because of that, I think our love for them just keeps growing stronger.” Finding success in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/k-pop/" target="_blank">K-pop world</a> can be challenging, as not all groups manage to maintain their popularity in such a competitive industry. For Ateez, one of the hurdles ahead is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2022/10/18/ten-celebrities-who-served-in-the-military-from-adam-driver-to-prince-harry/" target="_blank">military conscription</a>, which is mandatory for all South Korean male citizens and must be fulfilled in the next few years. This will probably mean a temporary pause in their activities. However, even with the uncertainty this brings, Ateez remain optimistic. They’re committed to their music and their fans, focusing on making the most of their time together now while looking forward to what lies ahead. “I hope the eight of us can stay healthy and happy as we continue our activities together for many more years to come,” says Jongho. “I also hope that as a group, we can keep growing steadily without rushing, while continuing to show our progress and growth. I want us to become artists who can share even better music and more amazing performances with everyone.” Looking ahead, could a worldwide tour be on the horizon? Last year, Ateez brought their electrifying energy to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> for The Fellowship: Break The Wall concert at the Jeddah Superdome, marking their third appearance in the kingdom. The group's performances in the Middle East have drawn praise for their ability to connect with fans across cultures. So, with a new album out, could this mean a tour with a long-awaited stop in the UAE is on the cards? While Ateez would not confirm any plans, they remain grateful to their fans in the region. “First of all, thank you so much for supporting Ateez from far away,” says Wooyoung. “Our concert plans are currently a secret. But we really want to perform there.”