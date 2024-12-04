Nesrine Belmokh says her latest album, Kan Ya Makan, is her most personal to date. Photo: Jair Sfez
Nesrine Belmokh says her latest album, Kan Ya Makan, is her most personal to date. Photo: Jair Sfez

Culture

Music & On-stage

From Cirque du Soleil to touring cellist, Nesrine Belmokh's stage career is flying

Ahead of her coming show in Sharjah, the French-Algerian performer opens up about her latest music and the nomadic inspiration behind it

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

December 05, 2024