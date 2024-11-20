New South Korean festival is coming to Abu Dhabi

A new South Korean cultural festival is launching in Abu Dhabi this month.

Co-organised by the Abu Dhabi Music Foundation (Admaf), Korea Season in the UAE will present music and dance performances, as well as cultural showcases across Abu Dhabi.

The event includes Wednesday's performance of Jungle at NYU Abu Dhabi’s Red Hall. The latest production by South Korea’s National Contemporary Dance Company explores themes of survival and identity amidst a contemporary setting.

Korea Season in the UAE will also see the launch of a collaborative performance by South Korea’s Orchestra of Dreams and the Abu Dhabi Youth Orchestra at NYU Abu Dhabi’s Blue Hall on November 27. The final performance will take place on December 6, when South Korean jazz ensemble SB Circle and Coreyah take the stage at the Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation.

As part of the announcement, Korea Season in the UAE also teased a coming performance by the Korea National University of Arts Symphony Orchestra in Abu Dhabi in April. In addition to being an important cultural exchange initiative, Admaf founder Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo said the festival will also provide training for a new generation of Emirati artists and curators through a research trip to South Korean cultural organisations.

“This significant partnership reflects our commitment to strengthening bilateral ties through cultural diplomacy and international co-operation between the UAE and the Republic of Korea,” Alkhamis-Kanoo says. “Through commissioning and co-productions, we aim to explore opportunities for exchanging knowledge and experiences, while developing the skills and capabilities of creatives and artists from both nations.”

