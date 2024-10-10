South Korean author Han Kang has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2024. AFP
South Korean author Han Kang has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2024. AFP

Culture

Han Kang: Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to 'innovative' South Korean author

Writer recognised for 'confronting historical traumas' and 'exposing the fragility of human life'

Neil Murphy
Neil Murphy

October 10, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit