Three men have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry at a ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden. Reuters
Three men have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry at a ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden. Reuters

Future

Science

Nobel Prize in Chemistry: David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper honoured for work on protein structures

University of Washington and Google DeepMind scientists "cracked the code of proteins’ amazing structures"

Neil Murphy
Neil Murphy

October 09, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat