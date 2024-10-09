Nobel Prize in Chemistry: David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper honoured for work on protein structures

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nobel-committee/" target="_blank">Nobel Prize </a>in Chemistry has been awarded to David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper for their work on protein structures. The award was announced on Wednesday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. US-born David Baker, who works at the University of Washington in Seattle, was given one half of the the prize for his work on computational protein design. British-born Demis Haabis and American John Jumper, who both work for Google DeepMind in London, were given the other half for their work protein structure prediction. “One of the discoveries being recognised this year concerns the construction of spectacular proteins. The other is about fulfilling a 50-year-old dream: predicting protein structures from their amino acid sequences. Both of these discoveries open up vast possibilities,” says Heiner Linke, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry. Following the announcement, David Baker said he was "deeply honoured" and that he had "stood on the shoulders of giants". He said colleagues "had already shown the signs that protein design was possible" and others had helped him in protein design. Earlier this year, Time magazine named Mr Baker, director of the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington, as one of the 100 most influential people in health in 2024. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/06/12/googles-deepmind-boss-demis-hassabis-calls-for-guardrails-in-ai/" target="_blank">Demis Hassabis</a>, is the chief executive and and co-founder of London-based artificial intelligence start-up Google DeepMind, He received the honour alongside John Jumper, a senior research scientist at the same company. In 2020, Mr Hassabis and Dr Jumper presented an AI model called AlphaFold2. With its help, they have been able to predict the structure of virtually all the 200 million proteins that researchers have identified. Since their breakthrough, AlphaFold2 has been used by more than two million people from 190 countries. Mr Hassabis was born in London in 1976 and received his PhD in from University College London. Last year, the award was given to three scientists - Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Aleksey Yekimov - for their discovery and synthesis of quantum dot. Previous winners of the award include Polish scientist Marie Curie, who won it in 1911 for discovery of radium and polonium. It came eight years after she won the Nobel Physics Prize for research on radiation. On Tuesday, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nobel-committee/" target="_blank">Nobel</a> Prize in Physics was awarded to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton, known as the "godfather of artificial intelligence", for their work on machine learning and artificial neural networks. Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun were awarded the medicine prize for their discovery of microRNA, a fundamental principle governing how gene activity is regulated. The prize carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million) from a bequest left by its creator, the Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The announcement launched this year’s Nobel prizes award season.