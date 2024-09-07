Linkin Park's Emily Armstrong responds to controversy over past Danny Masterson support

New Linkin Park vocalist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/06/emily-armstrong-linkin-park-dead-sara/" target="_blank">Emily Armstrong</a> has responded to criticism of her support of convicted rapist and actor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/12/01/mistrial-declared-in-actor-danny-mastersons-assault-case/" target="_blank">Danny Masterson</a>. She took to her Instagram Stories to clarify her position after she was seen at one of Masterson’s court hearings in support in 2020. “Hi, I’m Emily. I’m new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back,” the post says. “Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realised I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. “Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty. To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathise with the victims of these crimes.” Masterson, a former star on <i>That 70’s Show</i> and Netflix’s <i>The Ranch</i>, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, after being convicted of two of three rape charges earlier in the year. He was accused of raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003, which was during the time he was on <i>That 70’s Show</i>. Armstrong’s statement, however, didn’t answer questions regarding allegedly having ties to Scientology after she was seen at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre 44th Anniversary Gala in 2013. She was announced as the new co-lead singer for Linkin Park on Thursday, after the band reunited to play a special show that was streamed online to fans, with Armstrong making her debut. They began by singing the new single <i>The Emptiness Machine</i>, the first new song from Linkin Park since the death of the band's lead singer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/linkin-park-frontman-chester-bennington-farewelled-in-private-ceremony-1.615658" target="_blank">Chester Bennington</a> in 2017. The group then immediately announced six dates that span four continents for their From Zero world tour.