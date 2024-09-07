Emily Armstrong was announced as the new co-lead singer of Linkin Park. Photo: James Minchin III
Emily Armstrong was announced as the new co-lead singer of Linkin Park. Photo: James Minchin III

Culture

Music & On-stage

Linkin Park's Emily Armstrong responds to controversy over past Danny Masterson support

Armstrong was introduced as the band's new co-lead singer during a special performance that was live-streamed online

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

September 07, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit