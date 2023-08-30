Mohammed Abdu and Abdul Majeed Abdullah to headline first Kingdom Melody Festival

A three-day festival to celebrate music from Saudi Arabia has been launched.

The Kingdom Music Festival is set to take place at the Jeddah Superdome from September 28 to 30, and will feature performances by luminaries including Mohammed Abdu and Abdul Majeed Abdullah. Saudi singers Abadi Al-Johar, Dalia Mubarak and Talal Salama will also perform.

A number of Saudi music composers will also be honoured, including Omar Kadras, Fawzi Mahsoun, Saleh Al-Shehri, Mohammed Shafiq, Tariq Abdul Hakim, Talal Bagher and Abdel Rabb Idris.

Organised by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Culture, the festival will “highlight the history of songs” in the country, state news agency SPA said.

An exhibition will also showcase historical events that have changed Saudi music and introduce prominent composers throughout the years.

Abdu will kick off the festival and perform songs composed by Kadras and Idris on the first night. On the second, Abdullah will perform songs by composers Mahsoun and Al-Shehri.

On the last night, Al-Johar will perform songs composed by Bagher, while Mubarak will perform songs composed by Abdulhakim, and Salama will perform songs by Shafiq.