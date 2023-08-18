From Drake to Foo Fighters, who could perform at 2024 Super Bowl half-time show?

Ed Sheeran says he doesn't have "the pizzazz" to headline next year's Super Bowl half-time show.

In a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's Deep & Shallow Podcast, the Thinking Out Loud singer ruled himself out of contention, stating his mellow songs and performance style is unsuitable for such a full-throttled sporting event.

"I'm not going to have dancers on stage. I'm not going to have fireworks," he said when comparing himself to previous headliners The Weeknd and Rihanna.

"The Weeknd's one was all of that. I just can't, that's not me. I don't think that anyone wants to see me do the Super Bowl either."

Now that the British singer is seemingly out of the picture, here are five other artists who could fit the bill.

1. The Killers

The big game will be held in the state of Nevada on February 11 and what better than having some local boys playing the show?

More than the local connection, Las Vegas band The Killers know how to play to a big crowd, having sold out arenas for more than a decade.

They also have a catalogue of stadium-ready sing-alongs such as Mr Brightside and Somebody Told Me.

2. Drake

Ever since Jay-Z's company Roc Nation became the NFL’s official live music entertainment partner in 2020, the Super Bowl half-time show has taken on a more youthful direction with headlining artists including The Weeknd and Rihanna.

If they continue down the successful track then Drake is a logical choice.

Not only is he one of the biggest music stars of the last decade, the Canadian rapper is a formidable live performer with plenty of big songs to his name.

The idea of him beginning his Super Bowl half-time show with 0 to 100 would also be a goosebump-inducing moment for fans.

3. Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters remain one of the biggest names in music. AP

The last time a big-sounding rock band played the half-time show was Red Hot Chili Peppers, but they shared the stage with Bruno Mars in 2014. Before them, the last rockers to have the stage to themselves were The Who in 2010.

So it could be about time to turn up the speakers once again and the best band in the business right now is arguably Foo Fighters.

Back with their brilliant new album But Here We Are, the group are in the middle of a world tour, which will take in the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on November 26 at Etihad Park.

4. Pink

With Lizzo reportedly no longer being considered for next year's event as she defends herself against a harassment lawsuit, Pink is more than an ample replacement.

A dynamic performer, the immensely likeable pop star has the voice and songs to deliver a great half-time show.

From the pop exuberance of So What! and Get The Party Started to the rock sounds of There You Go, Pink has songs appealing to everyone.

5. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour. AP

Like the Super Bowl, getting tickets to see the American singer during her record-breaking Eras Tour has been virtually impossible.

By getting her on board, the world can get a little taste of what all the fuss is about.

While Swift has reportedly turned down the offer of performing at the Super Bowl, perhaps the hype surrounding her tour reaches such heights that she could change her mind.

If so, she will have will also have no shortage of hits to pick from, including pop anthems Blank Space, Shake It Off and Getaway Car.