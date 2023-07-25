Drake spotted shopping with Lebanese designer Nadine Ghosn

Lebanese jewellery designer Nadine Ghosn has taken to social media to reveal a meeting with Canadian rap superstar Drake.

In the images, Drake is trying on Ghosn's signature Lifecycle necklace in 18k rose gold.

Made to resemble a bicycle chain, like the real thing, it is made up of 750 separate components. Unlike the real thing, however, this one uses more than 150g of gold and takes more than 165 hours to assemble. It costs $38,680 (Dh142,052).

Lifecycle necklace, $38,680. Photo: Nadine Ghosn

Ghosn is known for her witty take on fine jewellery, using noble materials such as gold, ruby and diamonds to recreate everyday objects. This includes a hamburger – complete with all the trimmings – made into a ring with rose gold, champagne diamonds, rubies, sapphires and tsavorite ($19,680), and a bracelet featuring rose gold paper clips ($4,680).

Hamburger ring, $19,680. Photo: Nadine Ghosn

Drake, meanwhile, is well known for his love of jewellery and has little reservations about splashing part of his estimated $250 million fortune on extravagant pieces.

He once spent Dh8.5 million on a 127.5-carat white diamond necklace called the Homer and, in 2018, he commissioned a 100-carat white-diamond-studded owl pendant from jeweller Jason Arasheben. In early 2020, the rapper spent a cool million dollars on another 100-carat white diamond necklace, this time featuring heart-cut stones.

Ghosn's pieces are stocked at Bergdorf Goodman and Hirshleifers in New York, and Le Bon Marche in Paris, or they can be bought online at Moda Operandi or www.nadineghosn.com.