Imam who helped Sinead O'Connor become a Muslim remembers 'blessed soul'

The imam who Sinead O’Connor sought out on her path to becoming a Muslim has described the singer as a “blessed soul” and a “great representative of Islam”.

Shaykh Umar Al Qadri, chief imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland, said she also dealt with “very difficult challenges”.

O’Connor was found “unresponsive” at her home in Herne Hill, south-east London on Wednesday. Police who were called to the residence said her death is not being treated as suspicious.

“She was very down to earth, very humble. You can kind of say she was a blessed soul,” the Islamic scholar said.

“She also was a great representative of Islam, and of humanity. This is a person who was very inclusive, diverse, open and non-judgmental – a beautiful human being.

“But at the same time had very difficult challenges, and I think these trials and difficulties she had, highlighted her strength and resilience.

“She represented the essence of our shared humanity.”

The Grammy-winning singer converted to Islam in 2018 – changing her name to Shuhada’ Davitt, and later Shuhada’ Sadaqat.

She initially contacted Mr Al Qadri and he invited her to the Islamic Centre of Ireland in suburban Dublin for a meeting.

“She had many questions and obviously did her research about Islam, so she knew about the faith,” Mr Al Qadri said.

Expand Autoplay Tributes to Sinead O'Connor at the Irish Rock 'n' Roll Museum in the Temple Bar area of Dublin after the singer's death at the age of 56. All photos: PA

The chief imam expressed his surprise upon discovering that O’Connor was a renowned singer as he had no prior knowledge of her identity.

The two met on another occasion at dinner, and Mr Al Qadri said: “We talked more about the faith, and she mentioned her own life, the struggles she had, and the journey she was on.

“I explained to her that it was all a part of life and she was chosen for this.

“To go through these trials and difficulties, it’s not easy, it’s all about how you navigate them and how the Quran talks about these difficulties of life.

“Then she said, ‘I want to convert to Islam, can I be a Muslim?’ I said absolutely you can – if you would like.

💔 Just heard about Sinéad O’Connor's passing.

Witnessed her embrace of Islam at the hands of Shaykh Dr. Umar Al Qadri in 2018. A soulful and inspiring day! 😢

Had the privilege to speak with her; she had a heart of gold. May she find eternal peace in paradise#SineadOConnor pic.twitter.com/PGq8UTUgz6 — Shafqat Ayub (@ShafqatA) July 26, 2023

“So, she decided to say the Shahada [the fundamental declaration of belief in Islam], then after she came to the Islamic Centre for Friday prayer. We invited her and she was welcomed by the community.”

He added that O’Connor then requested to say the adhan – the Islamic call to prayer – and Mr Al Qadri granted her permission to do so.

“Islam is a very flexible religion, so I said absolutely, knowing how much she loved music as an artist,” he said.

“And the voice she had, obviously, is very powerful.”

He said they had remained in contact.

“I would respect her privacy, but also at the same time, I understood that she was going through some mental health challenges, and sometimes you need to give people space,” he said.

Expand Autoplay Acclaimed Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56, her family said. AP

“I didn’t want her to feel that I was kind of imposing in any way.”

The two spoke shortly after the death of O’Connor’s son, Shane, in 2022.

Mr Al Qadri said: “The loss of her son was a huge tragedy. The grief was so immense, the scars left deep in her heart.”

Various Islamic centres are conducting prayer services to commemorate the singer and will also be arranging an Islamic or multi-faith funeral service for her, the imam said.

Mr Al Qadri said O’Connor should be remembered as a “very courageous, brave woman, who was very proud of her Irish and Muslim identity”.

He added: “She spent the last years of her life as a Muslim woman and phenomenal artist.

“A hijab-wearing woman who represents the very diverse and inclusive world that we are in today.

“I think that she should be remembered for that.”

O’Connor tweeted in 2018 from a now-deleted account: “I am proud to have become a Muslim.

“This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey; all scripture study leads to Islam.”