Jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal dies aged 92

US jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal has died after a battle with prostate cancer. He was 92.

Throughout his seven-decade career, Jamal has been at the cutting edge of jazz, and has been cited as an influence by Miles Davis and Vijay Iyer. He was particularly celebrated as being the leader of several small-group bands and was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2017 for his contributions.

Expand Autoplay Jazz pianist and composer Ahmad Jamal (born Frederick Russell Jones) has died aged 92. AFP

Born in Pittsburg in 1930 as Frederick Russell Jones, Jamal began trying his hand at the piano at the age of three, mimicking what his uncle played on the instrument. He began his classical studies four years later, brisking through works that ranged from Bach to Nat King Cole.

"I studied Art Tatum, Bach, Beethoven, Count Basie, John Kirby and Nat Cole,” he said in a 2018 interview with music magazine Wax Poetics. “I was studying Liszt. I had to know European and American classical music. My mother was rich in spirit, and she led me to another rich person: my teacher, Mary Cardwell Dawson, who started the first African-American opera company in the country."

Jamal began touring soon after graduating from a Pittsburgh high school in 1948. He first performed with the George Hudson's Orchestra, before joining The Four Strings. However, the band soon disbanded and Jamal moved to Chicago, performing with local musicians including saxophonist Von Freeman.

Read More Bedouin Burger's BB EP is a futuristic taste of Arabic pop

Raised in a Christian Baptist family, Jamal discovered Islam as a teenager while touring Detroit, which had a significant Muslim community in the mid-20th century. He converted to Islam in 1950, changing his name.

Within a year, he’d begin recording his first works with the group The Three Strings, which was then known as Ahmad Jamal Trio and included guitarist Ray Crawford, Eddie Calhoun, Richard Davis and Israel Crosby on bass.

The band found fame after performing at the Embers in New York City. John Hammond saw the group play and signed them to Okeh Records. Hammond was the producer who had discovered several leading musicians, including Billie Holiday and Basie.

There was a shift in the line-up and sound of the band when Crawford left and drummer Vernel Fournier joined. The band was the house act of Chicago's Pershing Hotel. They released the live album At the Pershing: But Not for Me, a best-seller for more than 100 days. One of Jamal’s most renowned recordings, Poinciana, was released on this album.