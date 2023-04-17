Ahmad Jamal: Five of his greatest albums

US jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal leaves behind a formidable body of work illustrating the dynamism of an art form he described as “America's classical music".

The pianist, who died from prostate cancer aged 92 on Sunday, began performing professionally at 14 and released more than thirty albums, defined by expansive compositions and mystical moods.

Jazz great Miles Davis described Jamal as his favourite pianist and a legion of hip-hop artists — from De La Soul to Jay-Z — sampled his piano arpeggios for their own tracks.

Here are five albums for those dipping their toes into Jamal’s influential work.

1. At the Pershing: But Not for Me (1958)

This is Jamal's first live recording with his trio, including bassist Israel Crosby and drummer Vernel Fournier.

Carried by the minimalist hit remake of Nate Simon’s Poinciana, this is one of Jamal's most popular albums.

It is also a fine showcase of his tried and tested approach of mixing restrained piano techniques with energetic rhythms.

2. All of You (1961)

An exhilarating and poignant release.

With the Ahmad Jamal Trio making a name for their sensual and muscular sets, this release compiles songs performed at the Chicago club Alhambra.

The spirited rendition of the title track and Star Eyes are all the more moving as they were among bassist Israel Crosby's final performances before his death in 1962.

3. The Awakening (1970)

This is where Jamal began to branch out with more adventurous and intricate works.

With the new trio, featuring bassist Jamil Nasser and drummer Frank Gant, original songs such as the title track are both propulsive and dramatic, swinging from a driving rhythm and percussive crescendo to near silence.

Jamal's take of I Love Music, by pianist Hale Smith, is achingly tender, thus confirming Jamal's growing mastery of space and mood.

4. In Search of Momentum (2003)

A late-career gem.

Backed by bassist James Cammack and influential soul drummer Idris Muhammad, In Search of Momentum is full of works undulating between measured intensity, such as You Can See, and more delicate tracks like the charming I've Never Been in Love Before.

Aged 72 at the time, In Search of Momentum proved Jamal was as vital as ever.

5. A Quiet Time (2009)

Don't let the title fool you, six decades into his career and A Quiet Time finds Jamal full of brio.

While the songs are well within Jamal's wheelhouse, with their potent mix of melody and speedy virtuosity, he still has something to say as he incorporates Latin rhythms into Paris After Dark and My Inspiration.

Fun and endlessly listenable, A Quiet Time is a stellar entry career that spoke volumes.

