Mayyas and Firdaus Orchestra speak of 'honour' to perform with Beyonce in Dubai

Mayyas and Firdaus Orchestra achieved this weekend what many in the entertainment industry could only dream of — sharing a stage with Beyonce.

Queen Bey, as she's popularly known, hit the stage in Dubai to celebrate the grand preview of the much-awaited Atlantis The Royal, drawing in A-list celebrities from all over the world, including Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson and Amir Khan.

With her were the Lebanese dance troupe and America's Got Talent 2022 winners, alongside the all-female orchestra that debuted to the public at Expo 2020 Dubai.

"It was an absolute honour to share the stage with the one and only Queen Beyonce," Mayyas posted on its official Instagram account following the performance.

"This moment is dedicated to all the dreamers and believers of the world. Thank you @beyonce and the @parkwood team for allowing us to be a part of your magical world."

Firdaus Orchestra, a 48-member all-female orchestra mentored by Academy Award-winning composer A R Rahman, performed a specially arranged version of Spirit of Rangeela with the superstar on the night.

"Check check check," they wrote on Instagram alongside a gallery of images of them on stage and behind the scenes. "Forever grateful to our home @expocitydubai and our mentor @arrahman ... for our spotlight moment last night!

"Thank you Beyonce and team for an irreplaceable night."

Paying tribute to the region with music and fashion

Putting these regional acts into the limelight was not the only way Beyonce paid tribute to the Arab world. She also chose a series of regional designers for her stage wardrobe.

Opening the show, she appeared wearing a custom-made canary yellow corset-style gown, framed with extravagant feathers, by Dubai house Atelier Zuhra.

For her second look of the night, she chose Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran, who created a red princess-cut dress with gold sequin detailing and embellished sleeves.

The singer wowed crowds with an hour-long set that included an eclectic mix of hits from her extensive back catalogue, as well as a surprise guest performance by her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 11.

Her performance was followed by a spectacular fireworks display and a DJ set from Swedish House Mafia.

Spanning 63 hectares and housing 795 rooms and suites, as well as countless hospitality venues and no fewer than 90 swimming pools, the resort’s opening has been anticipated for years.

There will be 17 restaurants at the resort, including the Middle East's first Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, from the famed British chef; Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan; and Ariana's Persian Kitchen by the Iranian-American celebrity TV chef and cookbook author Ariana Bundy.

