Beyonce wears designers from Dubai and region for Atlantis The Royal performance

Not only did Beyonce champion regional talent in the form of Lebanese dance troupe the Mayyas during her historic performance at the grand reveal of Dubai's Atlantis The Royal on Saturday, she also chose a series of regional designers for her stage wardrobe.

Opening the show, she appeared wearing a custom-made canary yellow corset-style gown, framed with extravagant feathers, by Dubai house Atelier Zuhra.

She accessorised with jewellery by one of her go-to designers, Lorraine Schwartz, and shoes by Manolo Blahnik.

For her second look of the night, she chose Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran, who created a red princess-cut dress with gold sequin detailing and embellished sleeves. She accessorised with a striking metal headpiece, which matched those worn by her band on stage as well as the sun goddess vibe of the stage design.

For her third look, she wore a pink and gold sequin bodice by Ukrainian designer Frolov, with matching boots and gloves.

Ahead of the concert, she walked the hotel's blue carpet in a dramatic bronze overcoat by Dolce & Gabbana.

The singer wowed crowds with an hour-long set that included an eclectic mix of hits from her extensive back catalogue, as well as a surprise guest performance by her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 11.

Her performance was followed by a spectacular fireworks display and a DJ set from Swedish House Mafia.

Spanning 63 hectares and housing 795 rooms and suites, housing countless hospitality venues and no fewer than 90 swimming pools, the resort’s opening has been anticipated for years.

There will be 17 restaurants at the resort, including the Middle East's first Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, from the famed British chef; Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan; and Ariana's Persian Kitchen by the Iranian-American celebrity TV chef and cookbook author Ariana Bundy.