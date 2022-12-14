Munshid Al Sharjah finals to begin with special performance by Ali El Haggar

The 14th Munshid Al Sharjah starts its first round of finals on Thursday, with the remaining two taking place on December 17 and 25.

Munshid Al Sharjah is an annual talent show organised by Sharjah TV that attracts gifted vocalists and provides aspiring munshids who practice the art of Nasheed a chance to demonstrate their talent.

A total of 12 finalists, whittled down from 1,240 contestants from around the world, will perform live for the judges in the quarter-finals on Thursday at Sharjah's Al Majaz Amphitheatre.

The finalists who will be competing for the coveted title of Sharjah Munshid are: Abdulaziz Alawi from Saudi Arabia, Yahya Nadi from Egypt, Abdul Bari Karroum from Algeria, Ezz El Din Al-Esawy from Morocco, Muhammad Al Masha'leh from Jordan, Uday Al Akhras from Palestine, Issa Shammout from Syria, Sultan Daoud Al-Ali from the UAE, Abdullah Al Omari from Lebanon, Makhlid Al Jabry from Oman, Muhammad Al Rifai from Iraq, and Muhammad Al Wafi Idris from Libya.

It will be an exciting first round of finals, with acclaimed singer and actor Ali El Haggar, known as the Golden Voice, performing live. El Haggar has a vast portfolio of albums, TV shows and films to his name.

The group Al Turath Music Band are set to perform during the second round of finals on Saturday. Led by Mustafa Hamdou, winner of the fourth Munshid Al Sharjah, the band perform Arabic heritage songs while playing traditional instruments. The band have toured several Arab countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Turkey and Jordan.

The competition will be capped off by the final on December 25 with a special performance by Humood AlKhudher, a Kuwaiti singer and music producer known for his emotional compositions. AlKhudher has released acclaimed albums What's Next?, I Will Become Better and Idea.

There will be fierce competition between the 12 qualified contestants during the three rounds of the Munshid Al Sharjah final. The judges will announce the winner on December 25.

Munshid Al Sharjah has become an extremely popular and highly contested competition. Since its launch 16 years ago, it has attracted a loyal audience of fans who eagerly await the announcement of competitors each season.

Last season, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, crowned Zakaria Al Zirek from Morocco as the winner. Ahmed Samreen from Jordan came in second place and Aseel Jaber from Algeria took third.

Entry to the Munshid Al Sharjah show at Al Majaz Amphitheatre is free; December 15, 17 and 25; munshidsharjah.ae