Singer Baby Alya, aged five, is back with a new song called Emirati

Young Emirati singer Baby Alya returns with another ode to the country ahead of UAE National Day.

In Emirati, the performer, aged five, sings about the UAE’s unity and tolerance in her signature upbeat style.

"We are one. One family. Let's celebrate," Baby Alya says in the chorus.

The track also comes with a music video featuring the artist performing in a recording studio.

Born in Ras Al Khaimah, Baby Alya found national fame last year with breakout track Going to Dubaia, a breezy number with her chirpy vocals reflecting on a time well before her tender age.

"There is a place that I know, it's a place where I go home," the song begins. "And my heart belongs to, and my mind because of the memories."

Baby Alya went on to release another single, the Arabic song Ard El Hob (Land of Love) with a music video celebrating the UAE's diverse landscapes.

The young artist told The National earlier that said she wanted to sing since the age of three: “I said, ‘Mummy, I also want a song; can I do my song?”'

Baby Alya is one of a number of Emirati artists marking UAE National Day in song.

Hussain Al Jassmi and Hamad Al Ameri will perform at Qasr Al Hosn on December 1 and 3 respectively.

Eida Al Menhali will take the stage at Expo City Dubai's Al Wasl Plaza on December 2, while Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees will play at Al Ain's Al Jahili Fort on December 3.

