Def Leppard conclude Abu Dhabi F1 concerts with montage of greatest hits

Def Leppard concluded the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend with a rollicking performance at Etihad Park on Sunday.

The UK group, celebrating their 45th anniversary this year, showed they haven’t lost any of their vigour with a euphoric greatest hits set.

That said, not everything was based on the past.

Leppard began the show with Take What You Want from new album Diamond Star Halos.

It was an apt choice, with the group seamlessly locking into the driving groove before singer Joe Elliott chimed in with pristine vocals.

The next number had the band dialling things back to 1981 with Let it Go, a sturdy rocker led by guitarist Phil Collen.

Well and truly warmed up, Leppard then threw themselves into a gamut of classics to the delight of the crowd.

Animal still has one of the best choruses from the '80s rock era, while Armageddon It had parts of the crowd whipping out their air guitars.

By the time the chiming guitars of power ballad Love Bites were introduced, Def Leppard were cruising their way to another victorious gig.

Speaking to The National in the lead up to the race-day concert, Collins said the band aims to please fans and the uninitiated.

"It's about celebration. This means loud guitars, big lyrics and everyone chanting along," he said.

"We came from that era and it is hard to find that now because many haven't got that kind of endurance.

“And that's really the trick: It's about coming from the other side singing and playing better."

Judging by the show and the group’s enduring appeal, it’s a feat achieved through consistency and having a lot of fun on the way.

Def Leppard capped out another successful series of after race concerts beginning on Friday with joint performances by RnB singer Usher and UK rapper Dave, followed by EDM trio Swedish House Mafia and rapper Kendrick Lamar on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

RnB star Usher concert at Abu Dhabi F1 - in pictures