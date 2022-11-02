Mohamed Ramadan and Tiesto to perform at World Tennis League tournament in Dubai

Pop stars Mohamed Ramadan, Tiesto and Ne-Yo will perform post-match concerts as part of the inaugural World Tennis League tournament in Dubai, which runs from December 19 to 24.

The chart-topping singers will be joined by DJs Deadmau5 and Armin Van Buuren for separate shows at the Coca-Cola Arena.

All concerts are to be held after the day’s matches, which will feature leading tennis stars such as Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, with tickets available from the official website from November 8 at 10am.

The full player line-up for the tournament will be announced on Sunday.

In the meantime, here is the full concert line-up.

1. Tiesto: December 19

Fresh from his euphoric midnight gig as part of the Expo 2020 Dubai closing ceremony, the Kaleidoscope producer returns to the emirate to show us why he is considered one of the leaders of the EDM scene.

2. Wizkid: December 20

The Nigerian singer, known for global hits Essence and Come Closer, will play his biggest UAE show yet.

With more than 3.4 billion streams, Wizkid is the most streamed Nigerian artist on Spotify and is preparing for the release of a new album, More Love, Less Ego.

3. Deadmau5: December 21

Canadian DJ and producer Deadmau5, pronounced "dead mouse", brings his blend of progressive house music that made him one of the biggest names in the EDM world.

He also contributed his expertise to the 2019 film Polar by composing and releasing the soundtrack to the Netflix thriller.

4. Ne-Yo: December 22

A regular visitor to the UAE, Ne-Yo (real name Shaffer Smith) returns to the Emirates with a batch of new tunes courtesy of his latest album, Self Explanatory.

You can also expect to hear hits such as Closer and Let Me Love You.

5. Mohamed Ramadan: November 23

After wowing fans at the All Africa Festival in Dubai's Burj Park last month, the Egyptian singer will bring his exuberant showmanship to the Coca-Cola Arena with a fast-moving set featuring hits Versace Baby, Number One and Mafia.

6. Armin Van Buuren: November 24

A seasoned performer in the Mena region, the Dutch DJ and producer is viewed as a pioneer of trance music. Backed by a blistering light show, Van Buuren will unleash a steady supply of arena anthems such as This is What It Feels Like and Blah Blah Blah.

More information is available at www.coca-cola-arena.com

