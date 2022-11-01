Migos member Takeoff dies aged 28

Migos star Takeoff has died, TMZ is reporting.

The American rapper, who was born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot in a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. He was 28.

He was one third of hip-hop group Migos, with fellow rappers Quavo and Offset. Quavo, full name Quavious Keyate Marshall, 31, is Takeoff's uncle and was also at the bowling alley when the shooting occurred. Quavo, 30, is the cousin of Offset, full name Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

"Law enforcement sources, and multiple witnesses, tell us the fatal incident went down shortly after 2.30am," TMZ reported. "That's when cops got the call for a man shot at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston."

TMZ has been sent footage of the aftermath of the shooting.

Houston police tweeted: "2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals. Media partners: We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences."

Takeoff was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia and grew up alongside Offset and Quavo in Gwinnett County, near Atlanta.

Before his death, Takeoff and Quavo were working on new music without Offset after a falling out. Offset had been working on solo material.

In May, DJ Akademiks told TMZ that while there may be "beef" and it was "a tense situation", he didn't think it would "escalate to a full-scale split" of Migos, claiming to have spoken to Offset.

Migos released their debut single Versace in 2013, and have had four Billboard Hot 100 top 10 songs, Bad and Boujee, MotorSport, Stir Fry and Walk It Talk It. They have collaborated with artists such as Drake, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Tributes to Takeoff

Rapper King Staccz tweeted that his "heart is broken". Adding: "I know offset wish him and takeoff would’ve put all that migos drama to the side, I feel for him the most right now."

My heart is broken 💔 https://t.co/Ba7NFdht2L — Ye (@King_Staccz) November 1, 2022

English rapper Bugsey paid tribute to Takeoff on Twitter, writing: "1st of the month n this the kinda sad news ... Migos was such a big part of my teenage life and as a young adult, man resonated wid Takeoff so much cuz he was the youngest one in the group, tht whole era was so inspiring to me I rah cant believe this."

Social media figure Corey Borner wrote: "Migos ain't never gon be the same".

