‘Ponniyin Selvan’ by Mani Ratnam: release date, trailer, cast

This is one that South Indian film fans have been waiting for. After the massive success of the fantasy epic Baahubali film series, the new film in the same genre — making waves even before its release — is Ponniyin Selvan: I (Son of Ponni), by acclaimed director Mani Ratnam.

Made in the Tamil language, and based on writer Kalki’s epic five-part book series of the same name, the magnum opus is not only drawing comparisons to Baahubali, but also the Game of Thrones series, for its mix of history, action, romance, political intrigue, secrets, treachery and characters.

What is 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' all about?

The epic action drama is, unlike the pure fantasy stories of Game of Thrones or Baahubali, based on history, centred on the early days of Arulmozhivarman, a powerful Indian king who went on to become Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola empire.

The Cholas were one of the most famous ancient ruling clans and longest-ruling world dynasties for almost 1,500 years between the 3rd century BC and 13th century. They were like the Mughals of the south and also a thalassocracy — empires that built and held power through maritime means — governing southern India and extending its political influence to South-East and East Asia.

The book series by Kalki, the pen name of writer, poet and journalist Ramaswamy Krishnamurthy, came out between 1950 and 1955, more than 40 years before the release of George RR Martin’s first novel in A Song of Ice and Fire.

The novels’ enduring popularity for more than 70 years — it is a best-seller even today — among Tamil readers and those who have devoured its English translations, is thanks to its heady mix of great storytelling, simple but poetic language, complex characters and plot twists at regular intervals, with rarely a lull in the story.

Who features in the cast of 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'?

Director Mani Ratnam reunites with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'. AFP

Ratnam is not one to disappoint when it comes to casting, and the stellar line-up features some of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The cast is headlined by Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others.

This is Rai’s fourth collaboration with Ratnam, having worked together before on Iruvar, Raavan and Guru. Rai Bachchan, 48, is playing a dual role, as the queen Nandini, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi, Nandini’s mute mother.

As much as the story is set against the backdrop of Rajaraja’s (Ravi) rise, the central characters are actually Aditha Karikalan (Vikram), the warrior crown prince and Sundara Chola’s (Raj) son, and Vanthiyathevan (Karthi), the charming, smooth-talking swashbuckler and spy.

And, like in Game of Thrones, the women are no coy maidens or shy princesses, but front and centre in the story, pulling the strings and often holding the real power. Trisha stars as the Chola princess Kundavai, who faces off with Nandini, Dhulipala as princess Vaanathi, and Lekshmi as a simple boat woman who has a spectacular rise to the top.

Making of a magnum opus

'Ponniyin Selvan: I' has been made with a reported budget of 5 billion rupees. Photo: Lyca Productions

Touted to be a game-changer for Indian films as a whole, the two-part franchise has been made on a budget of 5 billion rupees ($62 million), and its digital streaming rights alone have been sold for 1.25bn rupees ($15m).

Ratnam attempted to make the film twice in the past, in 1994 and then in 2011, and failed. Production was also delayed after the first schedule was filmed in early 2020 and the pandemic struck soon after.

“The long wait has been some sort of liberation," the director told Hindustan Times. "Ponniyin Selvan is a five-part book and it’s impossible to compress it in a single film. Not sure if we could’ve done justice had we done the film back then. Today, audiences are open to the idea of watching a film in parts or as a series … I'm glad Ponniyin Selvan didn't happen all these years because this is the right time."

He has also said that the film is current as the “politics and psychology of it are still relevant”.

The film’s soundtrack is by Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman, who first rose to fame for his stunning score of Ratnam’s 1992 film Roja.

What’s in the trailer of ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’?

The three-and-a-half-minute long trailer unpacks sweeping cinematography, epic battles, dazzling royal finery and palace intrigue. It tilts towards over-the-top drama and visuals as South Indian movies go, as Ratnam is not known for doing things by halves.

With Baahubali already setting a precedent for the genre, there’s tons of melodrama and maximalism on display here. In a nod to the Cholas’ seafaring prowess, there are plenty of majestic ships and sea battles to take in.

What is the release date?

Ponniyin Selvan: I hits theatres worldwide, including the UAE, on Friday, and Ratnam has also stated that the second part in the film series will be released six to nine months after the first.

It will be the first Tamil movie to release on IMAX and dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi will also be released simultaneously.