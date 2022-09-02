'Spider-Man: No Way Home' returns to cinemas with extended cut

Spider-Man has swung back to the cinemas, promising fans 11 additional minutes of never-before-seen footage from the superhero's last film.

Following the record-breaking run of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the global box office, Sony Pictures has decided to re-release its highest-grossing film in history, to include a few cut scenes as well as an additional end credit scene.

Titled Spider-Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version, the film is now showing globally, including in cinemas across the UAE.

Spoiler alert below for anyone who has not seen 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Released in December 2021, the third film in the hit franchise starring Tom Holland as the superhero, became a massive critical and commercial success, earning more than $1.5 billion worldwide. It was the highest-grossing film of 2021 and is now the sixth highest-grossing film in history — no mean feat considering the state of the industry wrecked by Covid-19.

The film's success has also been credited to the appearance of actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who have both played Spider-Man in separate franchises.

In the film, directed by Jon Watts, Holland's disillusioned Peter Parker enlists the help of Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, to cast a spell so everyone can forget that he's Spider-Man. But the spell does not work as intended, instead opening up a multiverse and releasing some of the most menacing villains that have appeared in previous Spider-Man films.

The glitch, however, also provides Holland's Spider-Man the opportunity to summon Maguire's and Garfield's Spider-Men, and the three superheroes band together to fight their powerful adversaries.

What's in the extended version of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'?

The new cut adds 11 minutes of deleted scenes to 148-minute film, featuring additional clips with Maguire and Garfield as well as a brand new end credit scene, which provides hints for what's to come.

While the original Spider-Man: No Way Home release had a teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was released in May, the new end credit scene delves deeper into some unanswered questions in the film, which is sure to satisfy fans.

Without giving much away, the scene provides more clues as to how exactly Doctor Strange's spell worked, and the extent to which memories of Peter Parker being Spider-Man were wiped out from his near and dear ones.

Spider-Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version is now showing in cinemas in the UAE

