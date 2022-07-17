Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at UK military airshow

Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise attended the largest military air show in the world, held in the UK.

The actor, best known for action film franchises Top Gun and Mission: Impossible, was spotted arriving at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, UK, to watch the impressive air show displays at the Royal International Air Tattoo on Saturday, and also mark the United States Air Force's 75th Anniversary.

The event confirmed Cruise's arrival by tweeting a picture, captioning it: "He can be our wingman any time! Look who just arrived at #RIAT22!"

The star was captured sporting a beaming smile, a sharp suit and his trademark aviator sunglasses.

Feel the need, the need for a pic with the one and only @TomCruise Another fabulous day at @airtattoo for the #rafpolice ✈️🛩✈️🛩! pic.twitter.com/ypltBnma1r — Royal Air Force Police (@RAF__Police) July 16, 2022

Paul Atherton, chief executive of the RAF Charitable Trust Enterprises, said: "Tom's visit is something we've been trying really hard to keep under wraps but keeping secrets like that is hard when they're so exciting.

"The Top Gun films and Tom's famous passion for aircraft and flying have really helped to catapult aviation into the spotlight, which will help promote and inspire future generations of young people.

"RIAT is a home for those who appreciate the brilliance and excitement of the aviation world, so I am delighted to be able to welcome Tom to that home."

We’ve got a new wingman….

Today, Maverick joined the Red Arrows! Epic to meet @TomCruise at the Royal International Air Tattoo and to speak about aviation, teamwork and Top Gun.#TopGun#Maverick#RedArrows pic.twitter.com/VqIVVGzDva — Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) July 16, 2022

Cruise, 60, was not the only celebrity enjoying the display, as Countdown's Carol Vorderman posted regular updates to her Instagram Stories.

Posting a video at the airfield, she said: "First in. It's going to be a glorious glorious day. The runway is just literally there, boom."

On the second day of the event, thousands of people descended on to the air base, withstanding scorching temperatures.

Aircraft flying at the show included the US Air Force's Bell Boeing CV-22B Osprey from the 7th Special Operations Squadron, in honour of the special anniversary.

To mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, the UK Royal Air Force will also fly the Avro Lancaster from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the BAE Systems Hawk T1 from the RAF Red Arrows.

Jets from 17 other air forces around the world including from Spain, Jordan, Sweden and the Republic of Korea will also complete displays in the sky.

The military air show attracts 170,000 visitors at the weekend to see and hear several hundred aircraft of different shapes and sizes, spanning the eras and from countries all over the world, its website said.

The Royal Air Force Charitable Trust benefits from the profits of all sales of the show, supporting initiatives including engineering and flying scholarships.

Cruise, who starred as US Navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the 1986 film Top Gun and its sequel Top Gun: Maverick this year, has been a licensed pilot since 1994.

Last week, the actor was among the crowd on the Wimbledon Centre Court, watching Serbian Novak Djokovic, 35, triumph against Australia's surprise finalist Nick Kyrgios, 27, in the men's singles final.

- Reporting by PA