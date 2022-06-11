Eight hidden gem films and TV shows to watch on Disney+ Mena

Streaming service Disney+ launched in the Mena region on Wednesday with thousands of shows, films, and documentaries to choose from.

While most people will undoubtedly be excited to access the libraries of Marvel and Star Wars, there's a whole treasure trove of other titles worth a watch.

Here are eight films and TV shows to seek out.

'My Wife and Kids' (2001-2005)

There's clearly an audience for long-running sitcoms on streaming services, with excitement for shows such as Seinfeld and Friends on Netflix and The Office (US) on Amazon Prime.

My Wife and Kids is a sitcom from the early 2000s about a middle class, black family in the US that provides plenty of laughs.

The show is led by Damon Wayans (arguably the funniest Wayans brother) and centres on the life he shares with his wife, son and two daughters.

A golden era of US TV comedy is encapsulated in the five seasons.

'Treasure Planet' (2002)

One of the best things about having a streaming service from Disney is being able to watch great animated films. After all, they are a cornerstone in many of our childhoods.

One animated film that perhaps did not get the attention it deserves is 2002's Treasure Planet.

Known as one of the studio's "most expensive failures", the film had the misfortune of being released on the same weekend as one of the biggest films of the year (and well, all-time), Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, who directed Hercules five years earlier, the film is a retelling of the Treasure Island story in a futuristic, science fiction setting. The mixture of classical hand drawn and (at the time) new 3D animation gives this film a unique feel.

'Metro' (1997)

In today's cinematic landscape, action cinema is either large and packed full of stunts (think Tom Cruise films), or more low budget and straight to video.

In 1997, the market for low-cost budgeted action flicks was healthy, and thus we have the rarely mentioned Metro starring comedic powerhouse Eddie Murphy.

No stranger to action comedies, he previously starred in the successful Beverly Hills Cop film series as Axel Foley. In Metro, Murphy is less bombastic thanFoley, but more confident and grounded as he tries to take down a murderer on the loose.

'Unstoppable' (2010)

In 2012, tragedy struck when British director Tony Scott died.

The man behind films such as True Romance and Top Gun left a huge legacy behind.

His last film was Unstoppable starring Denzel Washington and Chris Pine. It centres on a runaway train, and all the attempts to stop it to avert a catastrophe.

Unstoppable has gained a cult following over the years with fellow director Quentin Tarantino once calling it one of his top 10 films of the last decade.

'One Hour Photo' (2004)

Robin Williams is remembered most for his comedic roles; though he was a prolific dramatic actor, earning four Oscar nominations and winning Best Supporting Actor for Good Will Hunting.

However, a genre that Williams did not veer into was horror. Until One Hour Photo.

The lovable Williams excels as a reclusive photo technician who becomes obsessed with a family whom he has develops photos for over the years.

A true hit that captures a darker side of the tragic actor.

'Ultimate Airport Dubai' (2013)

Dubai International Airport is one of the world's most important travel hubs as well as one of the busiest.

This 10-part documentary series from National Geographic provides a glimpse into the day-to-day operations of the airport.

From managing take-off delays, to inspecting suspicious smugglers, the show is equal parts informative and entertaining.

'Gargoyles' (1994-1997)

In the early 1990s, youngsters had a thirst for edgier, cooler material.

From professional wrestling to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, everything had to have attitude. And plenty of it.

One show that struck a great balance of being both moody and fun was 1994's Gargoyles.

The animated series follows a group of stone gargoyles who come alive at night in New York City and take on roles as secret night-time protectors.

The show ran for three seasons from 1994 to 1997.

'Broadcast News' (1987)

Romantic comedies were not always how we know them today.

In the late 1980s, they were more grounded, palatable even, instead of the cheese-fest the genre has morphed into.

Broadcast News is one of the best examples.

The film centres on a love triangle bubbling in a broadcast newsroom, with Holly Hunter, William Hurt and Albert Brooks starring as the lead characters.

The film was nominated for seven Academy Awards including for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Screenplay.

They don't make them like they used to.