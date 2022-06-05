'Shershaah' and other big winners from the IIFA 2022 awards

The 22nd IIFA International Indian Film Academy Awards, held in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday, celebrated the best of what Bollywood had to offer in cinemas or on OTT platforms over the past two years. The industry's stars spoke about their excitement of coming together after two years of the pandemic to celebrate the Hindi film industry and their talented friends. Shershaah emerged as the biggest winner of the night, followed by the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham.

Here is a round-up of all the winners of this years from the two nights of the IIFA Awards 2022:

Best Picture: Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, Himanshu Gandhi (Shershaah)

Best Direction: Vishnuvaradhan (Shershaah)

Best Actor In a Leading Role (Female): Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

Best Actor In a Leading Role (Male): Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham)

Performance In a Supporting Role (Female): Sai Tamhankar (Mimi)

Performance In a Supporting Role (Male): Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo)

Music Direction: A.R.Rahman (Atrangi re) and Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani (Shershaah)

Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)

Playback Singer (Male): Jubin Nautiyal for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)

Best Story (Original): Anurag Basu (Ludo)

Best Story (Adapted): Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Based on ICC World Cup 1983) (83)

Lyrics: Kausar Munir for the song Lehra Do (83)

Best Debut, Female: Sharvari Wagh (Bunty Aur Babli 2)

Best Debut, Male: Ahan Shetty (Tadap)

Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay (Sardar Udham)

Background Score: A R Rahman (Atrangi Re)

Screenplay: Sandeep Sharivastava (Shershaah)

Dialogue: Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo (Thappad)

Editing: Chandrashekhar Prajapati (Sardar Udham)

Sound Mixing: Ajay Kumar PB and Manik Batra (83)

Sound Design: Lochan Kanvinde (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Choreography: Vijay Ganguly for Chaka Chak (Atrangi Re)

Special Effects ( Visual): NY VFXwaala, Edit FX Studios, Main Road Post Russia, Super8/ BOJP (Sardar Udham)