Arab stars descend on Cannes for Red Sea Film Festival's celebration of women

Saudi filmmaker Fatima AlBanawi, Jordanian producer Nadia Eliewat and Egyptian actress Tara Emad were among the stars from the Mena region who attended the Red Sea International Film Festival's Celebration of Women at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

They were joined by Saudi actress Mila Al Zahrani, Lebanese blogger Karen Wazen and international stars such as Naomi Campbell, who turned up in their most glamorous looks at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Saturday.

Saudi producer Mohammed Al Turki, who is also the chairman of the Red Sea International Film Festival committee, spoke at the event, which celebrated women in film across the world.

The inaugural film festival in Jeddah, which took place in December, made a point of putting women in the spotlight, and among those honoured during the opening ceremony for their contributions to cinema were French actress Catherine Deneuve, Saudi film director Haifaa Al-Mansour, and Egyptian actress Laila Eloui.

Other famous faces from the region spotted include Raya Abirached, Yasmine Sabri and Salma Abu Deif, the Egyptian actress who also attended the Chopard Loves Cinema gala dinner at Hotel Martinez on Saturday night.

With a new crop of film talent and striking locations waiting to be utilised, the Saudi Film Commission is bringing together some key players from the country's creative sector to make a strong case at Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Along with a delegation of young filmmakers who are presenting their latest works at the Short Film Corner, the Saudi Arabia pavilion is hosting a panel discussion, titled State of Arabia, at the Marche du Film, the Cannes film market.

Film AlUla, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s film agency is also hosting a panel at the US pavilion, to introduce the country as a global film hub, while the Saudi pavilion is previewing eight local feature films that have reached completion in the past year.

The Red Sea Film Festival's event took place on day five of the annual French film festival, which is now in its 75th year.

Other events taking place on Saturday included screenings of RMN, a film set in a Transylvanian village during the 2019–2020 holiday season, for which British actress Tilda Swinton attended, and Smoking Causes Coughing (Fumer Fait Tousser), a French comedy in which a group of vigilantes meet for a week-long retreat.

Woody Harrelson, Ethan Hawke and Lady Victoria Hervey, meanwhile, attended the premiere of Triangle of Sadness, which follows two models and a cleaning lady as they're stranded on a desert island with a group of billionaires.

