Johnny Depp superfan spends $30,000 to attend trial in person

Ivan De Boer says she has used all her paid holiday time to be at the trial in Virginia

Fans wait for Johnny Depp to arrive before the start of Depp v Heard at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia. EPA
Evelyn Lau
May 12, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

A Johnny Depp superfan has shelled out $30,000 to line up outside a courtroom for a chance to watch the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in person.

Ivan De Boer, 59, from Los Angeles, has used her paid holiday time to be one of the first to wait outside the Fairfax County Courthouse in order to get a wristband to be allowed inside during the explosive trial between the formerly married stars.

She told People magazine that she has spent about $30,000 on expenses so far.

"I took my whole year's vacation so I could be here for Johnny," she said. "I'm the same age as Johnny. I'm single, so I do what I want to, basically."

When asked if she had any regrets about spending so much, she said: "No regrets. I'd regret it more if I wasn't here."

However, she isn’t the only one who has spent a considerable amount to support the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star.

Read more
Tearful Amber Heard testifies that Johnny Depp brutally assaulted her

Another Depp fan who came out in support of the actor is Sharon Smith. Smith, 52, put her belongings in storage in the UK and decided to fly to Virginia so she could see the trial when it began on April 11.

When the trial is not in session, she flies to Los Angeles, then back to Virginia when proceedings resume — a costly affair. "I've been coming back and forth from LA, so you're looking at $600 to $700 each time, 10 hours of your life in the air. But yeah, hotel, food, drinks, about $10,000," she told People of her spending so far.

The star of the Pirates of the Caribbean films is suing Heard for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. The Aquaman star consequently countersued Depp for $100m, claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial continues into its 15th day. AP

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial continues into its 15th day. AP

Updated: May 12, 2022, 9:49 AM
FilmCourts
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Johnny Depp superfan spends $30,000 to attend trial in person
An image that illustrates this article A R Rahman and Nayla Al Khaja team up for Emirati thriller
An image that illustrates this article How film post-credits scenes became a fan favouriteStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Fact check: Amber Heard did not plagiarise 'The Talented Mr Ripley'