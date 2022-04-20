'It's All Coming Back To Me': cast, plot and release date of Celine Dion-themed film

Celine Dion’s music will be at the forefront of a new romantic drama titled It’s All Coming Back to Me, the popular track from her 1996 album Falling Into You. The film is a remake of SMS fur Dich, the 2016 German hit directed and acted by Karoline Herfurth.

Originally titled Text for You, filming for the project began in late 2020 in London and wrapped in early 2021. The film is written and directed by James C Strouse and will also feature Dion in her film acting debut.

Now more details have been revealed about It's All Coming Back To Me, including its release date.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coming film.

When will ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’ be released?

The film will be in cinemas on February 10, 2023.

Who stars in the film?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan will play the lead roles in the romantic drama. As mentioned, it will also star Dion in her film acting debut. Joining them in supporting roles are Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie.

What is the film about?

The film centres on Chopra Jonas as a woman who loses her fiance in a tragic accident. During her grief, she starts sending romantic texts to his old mobile phone. However, it turns out the number has been reassigned to a man (Heughan) across town who is suffering from a similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel a connection but can’t seem to just forget their past — until Dion and her music gives them an extra nudge to take a chance on love again.

The history behind ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me Now’

While Dion’s version of the power ballad is the most famous, there is an interesting backstory to the hit song.

Written by Jim Steinman, it was girl group Pandora’s Box who originally went on to record it first in 1989, although Meat Loaf had reportedly also wanted to record the song for years and include it in his album Bat Out of Hell III.

But Steinman declined, saying he viewed it as a “woman’s song” and even won a court order that prevented Meat Loaf from being able to use it.

After Pandora’s Box, Dion went on to record the song as well for her fourth studio album, Falling Into You. The song peaked at No 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks. It was critically acclaimed with Andrew Lloyd Webber reportedly telling Steinman he thought the song was “the greatest love song ever written” and that Dion’s version was “the record of the millennium”.

Eventually, Meat Loaf did record a version as a duet with Marion Raven in 2006. However, in an interview with Billboard magazine, he said he was still bitter that Dion got there before him.

"That was my song. I wanted to record it for Bat II and Jim said, 'Let's wait for Bat III' and I took him at his word. The next thing you know, Celine Dion is recording it."