Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and five other big Bollywood star couples

While celebrations continue for actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor following their star-studded, but understated April 14 wedding, so has the social media frenzy as fans frantically consume every drip of information.

Bhatt and Kapoor have joined a growing list of top stars who've tied the knot with each other.

Here are five other memorable weddings that enraptured Bollywood-obsessed fans:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif: December 9, 2021

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared images from their wedding on their social media accounts. Photo: Instagram / katrinakaif

Even though the couple never officially confirmed their relationship, Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif put a ring on it during a lavish three-day celebration at a luxury resort in Rajasthan, India.

Kaushal and Kaif, who both boast a massive fan following, have never worked in a film together, but were rumoured to be a couple since they were spotted at a dinner in Mumbai in 2019.

In December, as rumours of an impending wedding began to do the rounds, photographers camped for days outside the Six Senses Fort Barwara, a 14th-century fort once owned by a Rajasthani royal family, converted to a hotel.

On December 9, both Kaif and Kaushal shared images from the wedding ceremony on their social media.

"Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," they posted.

For the wedding, Kaif wore a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with tilla work and embroidered zardozi borders in velvet.

"In homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold. The lehenga is paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22K gold detailed with hand-strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery," the designer said.

"The groom wears an ivory silk sherwani with marori embroidery and Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. The shawl is a tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: November 14, 2018

As two of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding was a highly-anticipated event. The couple, who had been dating for six years, however, took their celebrations abroad to Lake Como in Italy.

The week-long festivities, which had a strict no-photos policy for guests, included ceremonies as per Konkani and Sindhi rituals, honouring the bride and groom's respective cultures.

Upon their return to Mumbai on November 18, the newly-weds were mobbed by photographers and fans at the airport.

The lavish Italian wedding was then followed by a reception in Bengaluru, where Padukone's family is from, and in Mumbai a week later, where both the actors live.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan: October 16, 2012

Newly-weds Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor wave to photographers in 2012. AFP

The wedding of Saif Ali Khan, a Bollywood star and a Nawab (prince) of the former princely state of Pataudi, and Kareena Kapoor, whose family is often considered the first family of Bollywood, grabbed headlines for weeks before the wedding. Despite the hysteria, however, their wedding was an intimate ceremony at Khan's home in Mumbai, attended only by close friends and family.

The couple, dubbed "Saifeena" by fans, later emerged to pose and wave to the media persons waiting outside the Bandra residence. Kapoor wore a green salwar-kurta with a heavily embellished red dupatta wrapped around her and teamed it with minimal jewellery and make-up, while Khan wore a simple grey kurta.

The ceremony was followed by a reception at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, which was attended by the who's-who of Bollywood.

While this was Kapoor's first marriage, Khan was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh, with whom he has two children — Sara Ali Khan, 26, now a Bollywood actress, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, 21, who's being reportedly being prepped for the limelight.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan: April 20, 2007

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh in 2007. AP

One of Bollywood's first power couples, Aishwarya Rai was the top-paid actress in the industry when she married actor Abhishek Bachchan, the son of one of the industry's most respected names — Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Their traditional wedding ceremony was an intimate one, which even led to a few complaints from Bollywood insiders who did not make the guest list.

The ceremony, at the Bachchan residence in Juhu, Mumbai, had a mix of Bengali and South Indian traditions, held according to the groom and bride's respective cultures. Bachchan wore a cream and golden sherwani, while Rai was seen in a gold and yellow sari by designer Neeta Lulla.

The couple famously appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2009 where the talk show host described them as "more famous than anybody else in the world — even more than Brad [Pitt] and Angelina [Jolie]", who were Hollywood's top couple at the time.

Abhishek Bachchan, who was earlier engaged to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, told Winfrey he proposed to Rai in New York on the set of their 2006 film Dhoom 2.

The couple have a daughter, Aaradhya, who is now 10.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna: January 17, 2001

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at the wedding reception of actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja in Mumbai in 2018. AFP

Considering they were both massive stars when they tied the knot, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's 2001 wedding was surprisingly low-key, reportedly attended by a guest list of 50 and only lasting two hours, according to bollywoodshaadis.com.

The couple reportedly fell in love while filming their 1999 thriller International Khiladi, but when Kumar proposed in 2000, Khanna had one condition.

"She was very confident about Mela [Khanna's 2000 action film] and said that if the film didn’t work, she would get married. Fortunately for me, Mela flopped, and we got married," Kumar said on the talk show Koffee With Karan.

The couple, who have two children — Aarav, 19, and Nitara, 9 — celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in January last year.

"The surest I’ve ever been of a partnership... twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall, but then again, I wouldn’t have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near. Happy anniversary Tina," Kumar posted on Instagram.

While Kumar is still one of the busiest actors in Bollywood today, Khanna has not appeared in a film since 2001. She is, however, still active as a producer and has written three bestselling books. Her last one, Pyjamas are Forgiving, was released in 2018.

