Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make their debut as married couple

Two days after their intimate wedding, Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar and TV personality Shibani Dandekar appeared outside their Mumbai home in co-ordinated outfits to greet and distribute sweets to photographers.

The couple officially registered their marriage on Monday.

Dandekar was dressed in a pale pink embroidered saree with chunky jewellery, while Akhtar was seen in a matching sherwani as the couple posed for photographers who had been camping outside their home.

Akhtar, 48, and Dandekar, 41, who made their relationship public in 2018, got hitched on Saturday at an intimate ceremony in Khandala, a picturesque town about 82 kilometres from Mumbai. The wedding, held at a property owned by Akhtar's father, the renowned poet and Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar, was limited to only close friends and family.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, Akhtar's childhood friend, attended the ceremony. Videos posted on fan social media accounts showed Roshan and Akhtar dancing to the song Senorita from their hit 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, directed by Akhtar's sister Zoya Akhtar, who was also at the wedding.

This is Farhan's third marriage. The actor was briefly married to Riya Jain and then Bollywood hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with him he was married for 16 years until their divorce in 2016. They have two daughters, Shakya, 21, and Akira, 15.

Akhtar made his Bollywood debut directing the 2001 blockbuster Dil Chahta Hai. He would go on to direct a number of acclaimed films, including Lakshya in 2004 and the Don film series with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the first of which was released in 2006. His acting debut, with the musical Rock On!! in 2008, was a runaway success, and he soon established himself as a multi-hyphenate director, producer, actor, singer and lyricist.

Dandekar first began her career in the US as a TV presenter and then moved to India, earning fans as the host of the popular Indian Premier League cricket series. She is also a model and singer.